Mary Ann Tartre (1932 - 2019)
Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc
365 Main St
Saco, ME
04072
(207)-282-0562
Calling hours
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
271 Main St
Saco, ME
Obituary

KENNEBUNK - Mary Ann Tartre, 86, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019 in Kennebunk with her family by her side. She was born Dec. 5, 1932 in Eastport, the daughter of Katherine (Arata) and Harold Melvin Meader.

Mary Ann was raised in Augusta and graduated from Cony High School in 1951. She received her bachelor's degree in Education from the University of Maine at Farmington and taught school for several years in Connecticut and Maine. She also served as a staff member to Congressman Joe Brennan where she developed an avid interest in politics. Later in life, she was the bright face greeting members at the AAA in Kennebunk and helped people plan their travels.

Mary Ann was involved in a number of volunteer activities including the American Association of University Woman and the Ladies Auxiliary of Southern Maine Health Care (Webber Hospital). She was a past member of St. Mary's Church of Biddeford, Most Holy Trinity Church (Good Shephard Parish) and a present member of St. Martha's of Kennebunk.

Mary Ann enjoyed being active, playing tennis, reading, walking at the beach and could be heard enthusiastically cheering at her grandchildren's sporting events. Her greatest pride and joy came from being a devoted mother, grandmother and a homemaker.

She raised four children with her former husband, Henry Tartre, by whom she is predeceased.

She is survived by two sons: J. Andrew Tartre II, and his wife, Kathleen of Saco, and their children, J. Andrew III and Ayla; and Stephen Tartre, and his wife, Sally of Kennebunk, and their children, Sierra, Samuel and Amelia; and by two daughters: Meg Tartre, of Dayton and Ann Tartre, of Portland; as well as many loving nieces and nephews and her brother-in-law, Bill Judkins.

Family and friends may call at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco, on Friday May 3, from 4 to 7 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday May 4, at 9 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Church, 271 Main St., Saco. Family friend, Rev. John Unni, of St. Cecilia's Parish in Boston will be the celebrant. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

To share condolences online please visit http://dcpatememorials.com/memorials

For those wishing to make a memorial contribution in her name in lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the

McArthur Public Library,

270 Main St., Biddeford

where MaryAnn spent many hours, or www.aplace tostartfordementia.org.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 2, 2019
