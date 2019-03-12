Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ORONO - Marvin W. "Bud" Blumenstock passed away peacefully Friday, March 8, 2019 at Eastern Maine Medical Center after an 8-year challenge from Alzheimer's disease. He was born in Topeka, Kansas on May 22, 1932 to John and Helen (Schwerin) Blumenstock. Bud graduated from high school in New Hartford, N.Y., and continued his education at Rutgers University, earning a B.S. degree. He was an outstanding all-around athlete in high school, and was an All-American football player at Rutgers. The Philadelphia Eagles offered him a professional football contract but Bud chose instead to pursue his education, earning a Masters degree in forestry from Yale, and later an MBA from the University of Maine. Bud spent his entire career in forestry-related jobs, culminating in his becoming an Associate Professor of Forestry at the University of Maine and a forester for the Cooperative Extension Service at the University.He was most remembered as the face of the 1980s television series on MPBN "Yankee Woodlot" and "Great American Woodlots", which were designed to educate private woodlot owners in forestry management. Bud worked and lived in the Patten area for several years and developed a love of the area. He summered at Shin Pond following his retirement, he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his friend and colleague Jim Philp there, and he was a big supporter of the Patten Lumbermen's museum being vice-president for many years, where he and his wife Helen enjoyed giving tours to visitors. He also served on many boards.Bud had a variety of interests. He enjoyed the outdoors. He was an avid swimmer, swimming regularly into his 80s at Shin Pond and at the Old Town pools. He was also a swim official, officiating swim meets for over 15 years when his daughters were developing their own love of swimming. In his youth, he restored a 1934 Ford Roadster with his dad that he drove at college to the envy of his peers. And he found countless new uses for duct tape. Respecting the importance of education he established a number of funds through the University of Maine Foundation for students who are interested in careers in forest resources. One of his funds also benefits Old Town High School graduates who continue on with their education and also participate in sports programs, particularly swimming. Bud was able to give back to others through various funds because he learned the importance of wise investing early in life believing "never spend more than you earn" and "give back so that you can help people help themselves to get where they want to go in life". Bud was a member of the Dirigo Pines Retirement Community for nine years.Bud was predeceased by wives Nancy Taylor (Hawes) and Helen (Grant) Blumenstock; and daughter Lee Blumenstock LeRoy. He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 24 years, Helen (Belyea) Blumenstock, "Sis" Linda (Blumenstock) LaBerge and husband (Rene); daughters Laura Blumenstock (husband Chris) Branch, and Patty Blumenstock (husband Ken) Gaynor, and son-in-law Bill LeRoy, and stepchildren Michelle Belyea, Renee St. Peter, Dan Belyea, and David Belyea. He is also survived by grandchildren Thomas Branch, Amanda Branch Kry and her husband David, Hannah Branch, fiance Joseph Page; and great-grandson Kenneth Page, Rachael Gaynor, Ryan Gaynor, Jami LeRoy, Christopher LeRoy and wife Ashley; and many stepgrandchildren; and great-grandchildren.Bud's family is very appreciative of the care given to him at Eastern Maine Medical Center and the thoughtful attention extended at Westgate Manor. Bud always said that when he passed, he should be placed in a hollowed-out log and floated down the East Branch of the Penobscot. Since that has proved impractical, visiting hours will be held from 3-6 pm Friday, March 15th, at Birmingham Funeral home, Main St., Old Town. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Parish of the Resurrection, Holy Family Catholic Church, Old Town Saturday at 10 am, with internment at Mount Hope cemetery in Bangor. A reception for friends and family will follow the service at the Parish hall.Gifts in Bud's memorycan be made to:Holy FamilyCatholic Church129 Main St.Old Town, Maine 04468, orPatten Lumbermen's Museum61 Shin Pond RoadPatten Maine 04765, or theBlumenstock FamilyForest ProductsStudent of the Year AwardTwo Alumni PlaceOrono, ME 04469, or the







