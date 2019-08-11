GORHAM - Martine Constance Santerre, 96, formerly of Alexander Drive, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 under the skillful and compassionate care of the staff of The Gorham House and Compassus.Born on July 28, 1923, in St. Leonard, New Brunswick, Canada, Martine was the daughter of the late Leo and Marie (Pellitier) Michaud.At the age of 18, Martine took the train from Canada to Portland to make a new life for herself and to be close to her grandmother. She worked as a nanny while she learned to speak English. She then worked as a waitress until her retirement. Martine always worked hard and had a tremendous worth ethic and was very proud to become an American citizen.Shortly after she moved to Portland, Martine met Lionel Santerre. They were married in 1943 while he was home on leave from WWII. While he was stationed in the Pacific, Martine worked in the South Portland Shipyard. Being the beautiful soul that she was, Martine even won the Ms. Shipyard Beauty Pagent in the early 1940s. Once Lionel was honorably discharged, they made their home in South Portland where they raised their daughters on the foundations of faith, love and family.Throughout the years, Martine, Lionel and their daughters enjoyed camping trips, entertaining other family and friends, and simply enjoyed being with one another. Family was everything to Martine. She was a devoted wife, and loving and supportive mother, and an adoring Memere. She will be deeply missed.Martine was predeceased by her husband, Lionel in 1989.She is survived by her daughters, Mary Lou Chambers and husband Carl of Gorham, Michelle Santerre of South Portland; brother, Pius Michaud and wife Rita of Portland; grandchildren, Justin, Kristin and Evan; great-grandchildren, Camden, Hadley and Riley.Visiting hours celebrating Martine's life will be held on Monday, Aug. 12 from 4-7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. at St. Anne's Parish, 299 Main Street, Gorham. To view Martine's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.In lieu of flowers,memorial contributionsmay be made to: Special Olympics MaineAttn: Phil125 John Roberts Rd #5South Portland ME 04106
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019