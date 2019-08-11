Guest Book View Sign Service Information Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 (207)-773-6511 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Anne's Parish 299 Main Street Gorham , ME View Map Obituary

GORHAM - Martine Constance Santerre, 96, formerly of Alexander Drive, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 under the skillful and compassionate care of the staff of The Gorham House and Compassus.Born on July 28, 1923, in St. Leonard, New Brunswick, Canada, Martine was the daughter of the late Leo and Marie (Pellitier) Michaud.At the age of 18, Martine took the train from Canada to Portland to make a new life for herself and to be close to her grandmother. She worked as a nanny while she learned to speak English. She then worked as a waitress until her retirement. Martine always worked hard and had a tremendous worth ethic and was very proud to become an American citizen.Shortly after she moved to Portland, Martine met Lionel Santerre. They were married in 1943 while he was home on leave from WWII. While he was stationed in the Pacific, Martine worked in the South Portland Shipyard. Being the beautiful soul that she was, Martine even won the Ms. Shipyard Beauty Pagent in the early 1940s. Once Lionel was honorably discharged, they made their home in South Portland where they raised their daughters on the foundations of faith, love and family.Throughout the years, Martine, Lionel and their daughters enjoyed camping trips, entertaining other family and friends, and simply enjoyed being with one another. Family was everything to Martine. She was a devoted wife, and loving and supportive mother, and an adoring Memere. She will be deeply missed.Martine was predeceased by her husband, Lionel in 1989.She is survived by her daughters, Mary Lou Chambers and husband Carl of Gorham, Michelle Santerre of South Portland; brother, Pius Michaud and wife Rita of Portland; grandchildren, Justin, Kristin and Evan; great-grandchildren, Camden, Hadley and Riley.Visiting hours celebrating Martine's life will be held on Monday, Aug. 12 from 4-7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. at St. Anne's Parish, 299 Main Street, Gorham. To view Martine's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit







GORHAM - Martine Constance Santerre, 96, formerly of Alexander Drive, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 under the skillful and compassionate care of the staff of The Gorham House and Compassus.Born on July 28, 1923, in St. Leonard, New Brunswick, Canada, Martine was the daughter of the late Leo and Marie (Pellitier) Michaud.At the age of 18, Martine took the train from Canada to Portland to make a new life for herself and to be close to her grandmother. She worked as a nanny while she learned to speak English. She then worked as a waitress until her retirement. Martine always worked hard and had a tremendous worth ethic and was very proud to become an American citizen.Shortly after she moved to Portland, Martine met Lionel Santerre. They were married in 1943 while he was home on leave from WWII. While he was stationed in the Pacific, Martine worked in the South Portland Shipyard. Being the beautiful soul that she was, Martine even won the Ms. Shipyard Beauty Pagent in the early 1940s. Once Lionel was honorably discharged, they made their home in South Portland where they raised their daughters on the foundations of faith, love and family.Throughout the years, Martine, Lionel and their daughters enjoyed camping trips, entertaining other family and friends, and simply enjoyed being with one another. Family was everything to Martine. She was a devoted wife, and loving and supportive mother, and an adoring Memere. She will be deeply missed.Martine was predeceased by her husband, Lionel in 1989.She is survived by her daughters, Mary Lou Chambers and husband Carl of Gorham, Michelle Santerre of South Portland; brother, Pius Michaud and wife Rita of Portland; grandchildren, Justin, Kristin and Evan; great-grandchildren, Camden, Hadley and Riley.Visiting hours celebrating Martine's life will be held on Monday, Aug. 12 from 4-7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. at St. Anne's Parish, 299 Main Street, Gorham. To view Martine's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com .In lieu of flowers,memorial contributionsmay be made to: Special Olympics MaineAttn: Phil125 John Roberts Rd #5South Portland ME 04106 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com