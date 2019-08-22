SOUTH PORTLAND - Martin Tuan Dinh, 46, of Lubec Street, passed away on Aug. 18, 2019.
He was born in Vietnam and immigrated to the U.S. in the '90s, settling in Portland. He is survived his mother; his wife, Tu Anh Thi Nguyen of South Portland; a son, Alexxander Dinh of South Portland; and a baby due on September 4.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. Visiting hours will be held from 4-6 p.m., on Friday at Jones Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 22, 2019