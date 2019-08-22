Martin Tuan Dinh (1973 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I knew Martin from working with him at Diesel Direct, he..."
    - Nicholas Stuart
Service Information
Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home
199 Woodford Street
Portland, ME
04103
(207)-775-3763
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
307 Congress St.
Portland, ME
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home
199 Woodford Street
Portland, ME 04103
View Map
Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - Martin Tuan Dinh, 46, of Lubec Street, passed away on Aug. 18, 2019.

He was born in Vietnam and immigrated to the U.S. in the '90s, settling in Portland. He is survived his mother; his wife, Tu Anh Thi Nguyen of South Portland; a son, Alexxander Dinh of South Portland; and a baby due on September 4.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. Visiting hours will be held from 4-6 p.m., on Friday at Jones Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. Burial will be private.

Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Martin's online guest book.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Portland, ME   (207) 775-3763
funeral home direction icon
Donations