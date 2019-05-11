Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Obituary

PORTLAND - Martha Mai Thompson, died in Portland, Maine, on Thursday, May 2, 2019, surrounded by family, after a short but epic fight with



Martha Mai refused to submit to the way the disease and its treatment can take over the life of the patient and her loved ones. She committed to aggressive treatments as an act of love, showing her family how important they were to her. She would not leave her home and her loved ones, and especially not her kids, to wage her battle against her illness in a treatment room in a hospital. Nor, at the end, would she even entertain going to a hospice facility. Death could come to her, but it would be on her terms, and she was not afraid. And so she squared up against the cancer, laughed at it, made art about it, and would not ever, at any point, let it win. She gracefully chose to lose her life in order to beat it, as often happens to the hero of any epic journey.



Martha Mai was born in Lewiston, Maine, and was adopted at the age of two by Margaret White and Dan Thompson, and by their son, Martha's brother, Christopher Thompson. Margaret and Dan were later remarried, Margaret to Stephen Griswold (who predeceased Martha on Feb. 10, 2013), and Dan to Karen Dubuc, each of whom brought children from previous marriages into Martha's life.



She grew up in Auburn and Freeport, Maine, and graduated from Waynflete School. She was then educated at New York University and the University of New Hampshire (where she provided a loving albeit totally unsanctioned home in her dormitory for a stray cat, Lewis, who she'd found in Central Park and decided to adopt). She worked in the hotel industry in New Hampshire, and then opened, owned and operated the Salt Exchange restaurant in Portland, Maine with Charles Bryon. Later she went on to manage the Kurier leather store in Portland, working also as a community and arts organizer, both for the Breakwater School's Nason Park project and the TEMPO public art team. Martha Mai's most recent work was beginning to establish a non-profit organization, with business partner, Dan Muller, which works to benefit and help lower the rates of babies born to drug addicted mothers. She was truly dedicated to the continuation of that work.



When Martha Mai died at age 40, she was raising three smart, loving, and capable children. They learned from their mother what true love and dedication looks like, and how if you have that, you can do anything you choose.



She had also pursued her calling as an artist, filling her studio at home with a vast body of work that blended the intricate line work and steady hand of body art with the expressive possibilities and expansive scale of the flat skin of the canvas. She worked for the love and the thrill of it, and chose to show her work only to her closest family, and the small group of artist friends whose work and companionship fed one another.



She is survived by her children, Forrest Reese (18) and his loving father, Jim Reese, Waits Bryon (12), and Phoebe Bryon (8) and their devoted father, Charles Bryon; parents, Margaret and Adam White, Dan Thompson, Karen Thompson; and siblings, Parker Adams, Amber Benson, Reid Crewe, Laurie and Matt Griswold, Christina Lucas, Eric Rancourt, Chris Thompson, Adam White III, Cameron White, and Ryan White; grandmother, Melva



Martha Mai lived the kind of life that anyone who was lucky enough to know her found inspiring. She was fiercely independent, took nothing for granted, and was a singularly unique combination of a fundamentally open-minded and accepting spirit and a stubborn and tenacious fighter for the people and the causes she believed in. She was a person whose life makes a mark, and whose passing leaves a wake, and whose memory is best honored by doing great work, living life fully, and taking the time to show the people you love what that really means.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the:



Maine Academy of Modern Music



Building 14



125 Presumpscot Street



Portland, ME 04103



www.maineacademyofmodernmusic.org/donate







