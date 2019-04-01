BIDDEFORD - Martha L. Duranceau passed away peacefully at her home, on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha L. Duranceau.
Martha was born on Nov. 25, 1939, to Blanche May Driscoll and Henry James "Jimmy" Duranceau of Biddeford, Maine. Martha was the youngest of 10 children.
Martha committed her life to learning and teaching, earning a master's degree in English literature from the University of Maine at Orono and a bachelor's degree from Saint Joseph's University. At Saint Joseph's, Martha gained notoriety in basketball and remained active in sports. Martha embarked on a career of teaching that spanned decades and included institutions such as John Babst High School (Bangor, Maine) and Catherine McAuley High School (Portland, Maine). It was at John Babst where Martha was honored with the title of "Fun Nun," a title that captured her vivacity, commitment to students and the joy of learning that became her signature quality in the classroom.
Martha is survived by her sisters, Joan Murray of Keene, N.H., and Irene D. Tarbox of Kennebunk, Maine. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who will remain ever thankful for the joy, music via her guitar playing and knowledge that she brought into their lives.
Friends and family are invited to a burial ceremony at Saint Mary's Cemetery on Elm Street in Biddeford, Maine, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 10:50 a.m.
A celebration of life event will be at the Saint Louis Alumni Hall on Route 1, in Biddeford, Maine, Sunday April 7, 2019, at 12 p.m., noon.
Dennett, Craig & Pate, 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 1, 2019