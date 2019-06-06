Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Gilman Saunders. View Sign Service Information LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 (207)-453-6049 Obituary

FAIRFIELD - Martha Gilman Saunders of Falmouth, Maine, 94, devoted wife of Dr. Norman W. Saunders, died peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019, surrounded by family at the home of her son, Nathan and his wife, Cordelia, in Fairfield, Maine.



Born in 1925 in Providence, Rhode Island, to parents Ray and Margaret Gilman, Martha showed an early interest in reading, music, and a love of the outdoors. Martha graduated from Lincoln School in Providence in 1942, and during the summers attended Blazing Trail, a girl's camp in Denmark, Maine, where she enjoyed canoeing, swimming, archery, hiking and other outdoor activities.



She graduated from Pembroke College of Brown University in 1945, and later from the Columbia University School of Nursing, in 1948. At the suggestion of a friend, Martha traveled to Denver, Colorado, and then to Seattle, Washington, working as a nurse, before returning to Providence, where she had already met her future husband, Norman, and renewed her acquaintance with him. They married on Sept. 5, 1952, and remained married for 57 years, until Norman's death in 2009.



Beginning their lives together in Providence, Martha and Norman moved to Hartford, Connecticut, and in 1962 the growing family moved to Portland, Maine, where Norman established a medical practice.



Martha was the mother of four sons, Norman, Nicholas, Nathan, and Neal, who died in 1995. A significant facet of Martha's life was her selfless caring for her youngest son Neal, a child with Down Syndrome who surpassed all expectations and lived to be 28 years old, nurtured by a loving family.



Martha served on the board of the Woodfords School, which Neal attended until he graduated at age 18; she was active in the Portland chapter of the Women's Literary Union, and was a docent at Portland's Victoria Mansion. Martha was a member of State Street Church in Portland.



To the end of her life, Martha was an avid reader, with a particular interest in American history. An engaging conversationalist, she loved meeting people and sharing stories of her life and those around her, and she enjoyed a spirited discussion of current events. Of special note in the family history is the legendary hurricane of 1938, in which Martha and her sister, Margaret, were caught in the roiling waters of the overflowing Providence River, hanging onto a floating log while rescuing an elderly lady. They were swept into an alley in downtown Providence, where they caught hold of a submerged car and were pulled onto a second floor fire escape by people who had taken refuge in the building. Late in life Martha and Margaret recalled the story and humorously corrected each other about the details.



Martha was predeceased by her brothers, John and Ted, and her sister, Margaret.



She is survived by her son, Norman and his wife, JoAnn Strathmeyer, of Annapolis, Maryland; son, Nicholas of New York City; son, Nathan and his wife, Cordelia, of Fairfield, Maine; her grandchildren, Sarah, Rebecca, Joshua, Samuel, and Matthew; and six great-grandchildren, Miles, Niko, Eliot, Oliver, Georgia and Amelia.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Ocean View, 20 Blueberry Lane, Falmouth, Maine.



An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at







