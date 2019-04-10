Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SOUTH PORTLAND - Marlis Kelleher, 75, of Osprey Circle, died, Friday, April 5, 2019, at Maine Medical Center.She was born in Berlin, Germany, on Jan. 19, 1944, the daughter of Kurt C. Sr. and Margaret (Brune) Müller. She was educated in German schools and immigrated to the United States in 1960. She raised her three children in Scarborough then worked as a CNA at Brighton Osteopathic Hospital and local nursing homes.Marlis had a kind, caring nature and enjoyed helping her neighbors, canning, knitting and crocheting, anime, and Korean soap operas. She was celebrated for her ability to replicate her mother's recipe and produce the perfect whipped cream cake. Friends of her sons noted that Marlis had mastered the art of dispensing inspirational tough love to her boys when they were within earshot, only to ensure that all others understood how proud she was of them the moment they were not. She was predeceased by a sister, Renate Müller Hamilton; and a brother, Wolfgang G. Müller.She is survived by three sons, Joseph C. Kelleher and wife, Laura, of St. Albans, John Joseph Patrick Kelleher III and partner, Kathleen Coyne, of Scarborough, and Daniel Patrick Kelleher and wife, Lynn Kelleher, of Scarborough; sister, Marion C. McGowan and husband, James, of Ridgefield Park, N.J; brother, Kurt C. Müller Jr. and wife, Lynn, of Scarborough; and sister, Cornelia Müller of Scarborough; sister-in-law, Diane Müller of Sanford; three grandchildren, Evan Kelleher, Kennedy Kelleher, and John Joseph Patrick Kelleher IV; special friend, Gerrie Pallang of Westbrook; and several nieces and nephews.Visiting hours celebrating Marlis' life will be held on Thursday, April 11, from 3-7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, April 12, at 11 a.m., at St. Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights Road, Cape Elizabeth. To view Marlis' memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit







SOUTH PORTLAND - Marlis Kelleher, 75, of Osprey Circle, died, Friday, April 5, 2019, at Maine Medical Center.She was born in Berlin, Germany, on Jan. 19, 1944, the daughter of Kurt C. Sr. and Margaret (Brune) Müller. She was educated in German schools and immigrated to the United States in 1960. She raised her three children in Scarborough then worked as a CNA at Brighton Osteopathic Hospital and local nursing homes.Marlis had a kind, caring nature and enjoyed helping her neighbors, canning, knitting and crocheting, anime, and Korean soap operas. She was celebrated for her ability to replicate her mother's recipe and produce the perfect whipped cream cake. Friends of her sons noted that Marlis had mastered the art of dispensing inspirational tough love to her boys when they were within earshot, only to ensure that all others understood how proud she was of them the moment they were not. She was predeceased by a sister, Renate Müller Hamilton; and a brother, Wolfgang G. Müller.She is survived by three sons, Joseph C. Kelleher and wife, Laura, of St. Albans, John Joseph Patrick Kelleher III and partner, Kathleen Coyne, of Scarborough, and Daniel Patrick Kelleher and wife, Lynn Kelleher, of Scarborough; sister, Marion C. McGowan and husband, James, of Ridgefield Park, N.J; brother, Kurt C. Müller Jr. and wife, Lynn, of Scarborough; and sister, Cornelia Müller of Scarborough; sister-in-law, Diane Müller of Sanford; three grandchildren, Evan Kelleher, Kennedy Kelleher, and John Joseph Patrick Kelleher IV; special friend, Gerrie Pallang of Westbrook; and several nieces and nephews.Visiting hours celebrating Marlis' life will be held on Thursday, April 11, from 3-7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, April 12, at 11 a.m., at St. Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights Road, Cape Elizabeth. To view Marlis' memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com .Those desiring, maymake a memorialcontribution to the:American HeartAssociationPO Box 417005Boston, MA 02241 Funeral Home Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes

1024 Broadway

South Portland , ME 04106

207-773-6511 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com