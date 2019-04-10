|
SOUTH PORTLAND - Marlis Kelleher, 75, of Osprey Circle, died, Friday, April 5, 2019, at Maine Medical Center.She was born in Berlin, Germany, on Jan. 19, 1944, the daughter of Kurt C. Sr. and Margaret (Brune) Müller. She was educated in German schools and immigrated to the United States in 1960. She raised her three children in Scarborough then worked as a CNA at Brighton Osteopathic Hospital and local nursing homes.Marlis had a kind, caring nature and enjoyed helping her neighbors, canning, knitting and crocheting, anime, and Korean soap operas. She was celebrated for her ability to replicate her mother's recipe and produce the perfect whipped cream cake. Friends of her sons noted that Marlis had mastered the art of dispensing inspirational tough love to her boys when they were within earshot, only to ensure that all others understood how proud she was of them the moment they were not. She was predeceased by a sister, Renate Müller Hamilton; and a brother, Wolfgang G. Müller.She is survived by three sons, Joseph C. Kelleher and wife, Laura, of St. Albans, John Joseph Patrick Kelleher III and partner, Kathleen Coyne, of Scarborough, and Daniel Patrick Kelleher and wife, Lynn Kelleher, of Scarborough; sister, Marion C. McGowan and husband, James, of Ridgefield Park, N.J; brother, Kurt C. Müller Jr. and wife, Lynn, of Scarborough; and sister, Cornelia Müller of Scarborough; sister-in-law, Diane Müller of Sanford; three grandchildren, Evan Kelleher, Kennedy Kelleher, and John Joseph Patrick Kelleher IV; special friend, Gerrie Pallang of Westbrook; and several nieces and nephews.Visiting hours celebrating Marlis' life will be held on Thursday, April 11, from 3-7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, April 12, at 11 a.m., at St. Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights Road, Cape Elizabeth. To view Marlis' memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.Those desiring, maymake a memorialcontribution to the:American HeartAssociationPO Box 417005Boston, MA 02241
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
207-773-6511
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 10, 2019
