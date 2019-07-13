Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene Girard. View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Obituary

FALMOUTH – Marlene Girard, 80, loving and devoted mother of four children, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the age of 80, while surrounded by her family.



Marlene was born on Sept. 27, 1938, in Bruchsal, Germany to Leni and Walter Klee. As a teenager, she developed her trade as a professional Tailor and eventually met her husband, Arthur P. Girard, whom she married on June 18, 1958. In 1959, Marlene returned with Art to the United Stated where they raised two sons, Artie and Michael, and twin daughters, Andrea and Monica.



Marlene was a remarkable woman who had a many talents, all of which she did to perfection to include cooking, baking, gardening, sewing, and knitting. Marlene loved her home, especially her kitchen, maintaining a welcoming food-filled environment for all who visited. She is best known for her famous Christmas cookies, baked by the hundreds and sought after by many. Her German salad was the centerpiece of every event or celebration. Her family and relatives will always remember the apple pies she made every Friday for 20 years and the baked goods she prepared for Sunday gatherings. Her children most fondly remember the thoughtfulness and love she put into birthdays and Christmas making every celebration special. Marlene was an avid gardener, creating a landscape that belonged in showcase magazines and admired by many. She was selfless and generous, an active volunteer, a devout Christian, and a loyal member of her church.



Marlene was preceded in death by her eldest son, Artie. She is survived by her son, Michael and his wife, Jennifer; her twin daughters, Andrea and Monica; her two grandson's, Christian Girard and John Gabriel; and the closest family in the United States and best friends she could have wished for, Jane and Jim Blanchard along with and their three daughters, Missy, Janie, and Karen. Marlene is also survived by her family in Germany; older brother, Roland; sister-in-law, Margot; and nephews, Alexander and Martin. Marlene leaves behind her long-time companion and beloved cat, "Rupie", who loyally remained by her side until her final moments here on earth.



The family invites you to celebrate Marlene's life from 4-7 p.m., on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Jones, Rich, & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street, Portland.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue, Portland. A committal service will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway, South Portland.



The family would like to take this opportunity to send a heartfelt thank you to all the care givers who were involved with Marlene's care over the years. Your selfless devotion to the work you do and the love you provided our mother will never be forgotten.



Please visit



In the spirit of Marlene's love of gardening, the family felt it most appropriate to have Marlene surrounded by garden plants as we celebrate her life. In lieu of cut floral arrangements, the family asks that contributions towards garden plants be made "in memory of Marlene Girard" to Allen Sterling & Lothrop at 781-4142. After the services, the gifted plants will be placed in Marlene's yard to flourish and live on in her memory.







