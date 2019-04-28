WESTBROOK - Marlean Cheryl Shaw, 50, of Westbrook, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at her home.She was born on July 21, 1968, in Portland, a daughter of the late Pauline T. (Boivin) Lauricella and Stephen Shaw. Marlean grew up in Gorham attending local area schools.She is survived by her daughters Natasha and Amanda and her son Christopher; as well as her grandsons.At Marlean's request there will be no services Please visit www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign her guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.
