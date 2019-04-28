Marlene Cheryl Shaw (1968 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene Cheryl Shaw.
Obituary

WESTBROOK - Marlean Cheryl Shaw, 50, of Westbrook, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at her home.She was born on July 21, 1968, in Portland, a daughter of the late Pauline T. (Boivin) Lauricella and Stephen Shaw. Marlean grew up in Gorham attending local area schools.She is survived by her daughters Natasha and Amanda and her son Christopher; as well as her grandsons.At Marlean's request there will be no services Please visit www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign her guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com