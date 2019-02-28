Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene Brown. View Sign

WESTBROOK - Mrs. Marlene Brown of Westbrook passed away on Feb. 20, 2019. She was 76 years old.She was born in Portland, Maine, on Nov. 24, 1942. She was the daughter of Robert and Edith Kenney. She graduated from Westbrook High School. On Nov. 22, 1969, she married Richard Brown of Portland. They were married for 30 years until he passed away of a long illness. She was a homemaker and loved to cook, read, garden and walk. Her most favorite thing to do was spend as much time as she could with her grandchildren.Her children are Kevin O'Brien of Windham, Kimberley Ames of Westbrook, her husband is Robert Ames, and Keith O'Brien Sr. of Houston, Texas. His wife's name is Michelle O'Brien. Marlene had five grandchildren, however one passed away. Surviving are Amanda McIntosh and her husband is Benjamin McIntosh of Westbrook, Maine, Joshua Ames also from Westbrook, and Katelyn and Jackie O'Brien of Houston, Texas. Marlene also has a great-granddaughter named Lennox McIntosh of Westbrook. She has a surviving aunt, Avis Malloch of Portland, Maine. A graveside service for Marlene will take place in the spring.







WESTBROOK - Mrs. Marlene Brown of Westbrook passed away on Feb. 20, 2019. She was 76 years old.She was born in Portland, Maine, on Nov. 24, 1942. She was the daughter of Robert and Edith Kenney. She graduated from Westbrook High School. On Nov. 22, 1969, she married Richard Brown of Portland. They were married for 30 years until he passed away of a long illness. She was a homemaker and loved to cook, read, garden and walk. Her most favorite thing to do was spend as much time as she could with her grandchildren.Her children are Kevin O'Brien of Windham, Kimberley Ames of Westbrook, her husband is Robert Ames, and Keith O'Brien Sr. of Houston, Texas. His wife's name is Michelle O'Brien. Marlene had five grandchildren, however one passed away. Surviving are Amanda McIntosh and her husband is Benjamin McIntosh of Westbrook, Maine, Joshua Ames also from Westbrook, and Katelyn and Jackie O'Brien of Houston, Texas. Marlene also has a great-granddaughter named Lennox McIntosh of Westbrook. She has a surviving aunt, Avis Malloch of Portland, Maine. A graveside service for Marlene will take place in the spring. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com