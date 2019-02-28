WESTBROOK - Mrs. Marlene Brown of Westbrook passed away on Feb. 20, 2019. She was 76 years old.She was born in Portland, Maine, on Nov. 24, 1942. She was the daughter of Robert and Edith Kenney. She graduated from Westbrook High School. On Nov. 22, 1969, she married Richard Brown of Portland. They were married for 30 years until he passed away of a long illness. She was a homemaker and loved to cook, read, garden and walk. Her most favorite thing to do was spend as much time as she could with her grandchildren.Her children are Kevin O'Brien of Windham, Kimberley Ames of Westbrook, her husband is Robert Ames, and Keith O'Brien Sr. of Houston, Texas. His wife's name is Michelle O'Brien. Marlene had five grandchildren, however one passed away. Surviving are Amanda McIntosh and her husband is Benjamin McIntosh of Westbrook, Maine, Joshua Ames also from Westbrook, and Katelyn and Jackie O'Brien of Houston, Texas. Marlene also has a great-granddaughter named Lennox McIntosh of Westbrook. She has a surviving aunt, Avis Malloch of Portland, Maine. A graveside service for Marlene will take place in the spring.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 28, 2019