Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marland E. Tripp. View Sign

CAPE ELIZABETH - Marland E. Tripp died March 6, 2019, at the Maine Veterans' Home, Scarborough. He was born on May 3, 1924, to Charles Frederick Tripp II and Elva Fuller Tripp of Canton.



Following graduation from Canton High School in 1942, Marland enlisted in the U.S.



In 1946, Marland entered the University of Maine, graduating in the class of 1950 with a B.S. in Animal Husbandry and elected to Alpha Zeta honor society. On June 26, 1947, he married Betty Cobb of East Sumner, spending 55 wonderful years together; Betty died on July 16, 2002. Marland was a 4-H agent and UM Cooperative Extension educator for 31 years, first in Kennebec and later in Knox-Lincoln counties.



Marland was well respected by his friends and colleagues, a man of many talents who willingly helped others, and was deeply loved by his family and those closest to him. During his lifetime, he built three homes for his family: in East Winthrop where he operated Whites Apple Orchard; in Owl's Head where he raised Christmas trees, blueberries, and strawberries; and in North Jay where he enjoyed restoring antique canoes, furniture, and cars, including Model A Fords. Marland was an avid fly fisherman and also spent many hours learning the art of making Native American Black Ash baskets, from cutting the tree to stripping the bark, soaking, pounding and weaving the strips. Marland and Betty traveled by road to all the continental United States, much of Canada, and to Central America, often with members of the Holiday Rambler Club. They especially enjoyed square dancing and golfing and worked 20 seasons at Fryeburg Fair as heads of Livestock Camping.



In recent years, Marland and his companion and fellow retired UM Extension Educator, Rae Clark-McGrath, traveled the world from Australia and New Zealand, two favorites, to Europe and Russia.



In addition to his parents and wife, Marland was predeceased by his brothers Erlon, John, Fred, Paul, Herbert and Byron. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Probert and her husband Russell of Farmington and Utah, son Charles and wife Mona of Florida, son Mark and wife Lynne of Lisbon; grandchildren, Christopher Probert and wife Brittany of Utah, Michelle Probert and husband James Creighton of Brunswick, Stephanie Callan and husband Daniel of Florida, Stephen Tripp and wife Crystal of New Gloucester, Gregory Tripp and wife Tiffany of Utah, Lauren Vega and husband Jesus of Utah, Allison Johnson and husband Tyler of Utah; 13 great-grandchildren; brother Gordon of Strong, sister Jean Harris of Texas, sisters-in-law Jeanette Conant of Auburn, Pauline Martin of Lewiston and Doris Tripp of Farmington; and his companion of over 15 years, Rae of Cape Elizabeth. In addition, Marland is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.



Memorial services will be held at Bradbury Memorial Chapel, Canton Point, June 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. with reception to follow at Canton Historical Society Hall, Rte. 108, Canton. Burial will be at Maine's Veterans' Cemetery Annex, Augusta, at a later date. Please visit



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made to:



Bradbury Memorial



Chapel



c/o Arthur Chamberlain



502 Canton Point Rd.



Canton, ME 04221



for preservation of the historic chapel next to the Tripp's old family farm







CAPE ELIZABETH - Marland E. Tripp died March 6, 2019, at the Maine Veterans' Home, Scarborough. He was born on May 3, 1924, to Charles Frederick Tripp II and Elva Fuller Tripp of Canton.Following graduation from Canton High School in 1942, Marland enlisted in the U.S. Army , attached to the Air Corp. Soon after completing radio training at Coyne Electrical School, Chicago, he was deployed to England, returning to Portland on V-J Day, and discharged in November 1945.In 1946, Marland entered the University of Maine, graduating in the class of 1950 with a B.S. in Animal Husbandry and elected to Alpha Zeta honor society. On June 26, 1947, he married Betty Cobb of East Sumner, spending 55 wonderful years together; Betty died on July 16, 2002. Marland was a 4-H agent and UM Cooperative Extension educator for 31 years, first in Kennebec and later in Knox-Lincoln counties.Marland was well respected by his friends and colleagues, a man of many talents who willingly helped others, and was deeply loved by his family and those closest to him. During his lifetime, he built three homes for his family: in East Winthrop where he operated Whites Apple Orchard; in Owl's Head where he raised Christmas trees, blueberries, and strawberries; and in North Jay where he enjoyed restoring antique canoes, furniture, and cars, including Model A Fords. Marland was an avid fly fisherman and also spent many hours learning the art of making Native American Black Ash baskets, from cutting the tree to stripping the bark, soaking, pounding and weaving the strips. Marland and Betty traveled by road to all the continental United States, much of Canada, and to Central America, often with members of the Holiday Rambler Club. They especially enjoyed square dancing and golfing and worked 20 seasons at Fryeburg Fair as heads of Livestock Camping.In recent years, Marland and his companion and fellow retired UM Extension Educator, Rae Clark-McGrath, traveled the world from Australia and New Zealand, two favorites, to Europe and Russia.In addition to his parents and wife, Marland was predeceased by his brothers Erlon, John, Fred, Paul, Herbert and Byron. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Probert and her husband Russell of Farmington and Utah, son Charles and wife Mona of Florida, son Mark and wife Lynne of Lisbon; grandchildren, Christopher Probert and wife Brittany of Utah, Michelle Probert and husband James Creighton of Brunswick, Stephanie Callan and husband Daniel of Florida, Stephen Tripp and wife Crystal of New Gloucester, Gregory Tripp and wife Tiffany of Utah, Lauren Vega and husband Jesus of Utah, Allison Johnson and husband Tyler of Utah; 13 great-grandchildren; brother Gordon of Strong, sister Jean Harris of Texas, sisters-in-law Jeanette Conant of Auburn, Pauline Martin of Lewiston and Doris Tripp of Farmington; and his companion of over 15 years, Rae of Cape Elizabeth. In addition, Marland is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.Memorial services will be held at Bradbury Memorial Chapel, Canton Point, June 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. with reception to follow at Canton Historical Society Hall, Rte. 108, Canton. Burial will be at Maine's Veterans' Cemetery Annex, Augusta, at a later date. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Marland's online guest book.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to:Bradbury MemorialChapelc/o Arthur Chamberlain502 Canton Point Rd.Canton, ME 04221for preservation of the historic chapel next to the Tripp's old family farm Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home

Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close