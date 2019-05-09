BRUNSWICK - Marla Eve Bragdon, 66, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at her home. Marla was born on Sept. 11, 1952, in Biddeford to Stewart C. and Marjorie E. (Peck) Bragdon.Marla is survived by her husband James F. Crawford of Brunswick; her son, Christopher J. Duchesne and wife Stephanie of Phippsburg, her daughter, Kelley L. Duchesne of Brunswick; mother, Marjorie B. Chase and husband Phillip of Cumberland; sisters, Julie Leavitt of Portland and Melanie Rutstrom and husband Dante of Blountville, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews and close friends.Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 8 on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the North Woolwich Methodist Church in Woolwich. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the fellowship hall. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook at a later date.Condolences may be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.Memorial contributions may be made to: Mid Coast Humane 190 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 9, 2019