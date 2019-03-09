Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Stephen Stupinski. View Sign

TOPSHAM - Mark Stephen Stupinski, 65, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at his home after a short battle with leukemia.



He was born Jan. 1, 1954 in Baltimore, Md., the second in a family of four boys, to Henry and Clara O'Konski Stupinski. He was educated in his early years in parochial school districts between Baltimore, Md. and Plymouth, Mass. He graduated from Scituate High School, Scituate, Mass., class of 1972.



He married the girl of his dreams, Kathleen Brouthers on Oct. 2, 1976 and moved to Maine in 1978. He was employed at Bath Iron Works for 40 years in various positions and was the apprentice program class valedictorian of 1980. The couple raised two children, Matthew and Erika, of whom they were very proud. He was grateful to Erika, who had donated a kidney to him in June 2011.



Mark liked working around the house and was meticulous on the upkeep of his home and property. He was a detailed oriented person throughout his life. He founded Trophy Case Treasures and painted milestone basketball and footballs for high schools and colleges. His interests included playing roulette, spoiling his grandchildren, traveling the Caribbean and watching New England sports teams.



He is predeceased by his mother, Clara Stupinski.



He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathleen Stupinski of Topsham; a son, Matthew and his wife, Aum of Bangkok, Thailand, a daughter, Erika Driscoll and her husband, Patrick of Bridgewater, Mass.; three brothers, Paul Stupinski and his wife, Angie of North Kingston, R.I., Eric Stupinski and his wife, Terri of River Forest, Ill., Scott Stupinski and his wife, Lori of Melrose, Mass.; his father, Henry Stupinski of Brunswick. He will miss his grandchildren, Deamonte, Malakhi, Averyn, Laila, William, Caroline and Catherine, terribly, and will be watching over them always. He also leaves several nieces and nephews.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, McKeen Street, Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at



Memorial contributions can be made to ( ) or Guide Dogs for the Blind (







