PORTLAND - On Friday morning, June 14, 2019, Mark Spencer Finks passed away at Mercy Hospital at the age of 72. It was sudden, but not unexpected, and a heartfelt thank you goes out to The Cedars and all their amazing people for the incredible care they provided him over the past five years.A native of the Portland area, Mark graduated valedictorian of Portland High School, class of 1965, and went on to Yale University . Mark was a brilliant man of many talents and over the course of his life spent time as a teacher and principal, organic farmer, historian, minister, politician, New Orleans jazz musician, and father.As he so eloquently said in a 2003 article, "My life has kind of a kaleidoscopic quality. It has all of these elements and they kind of tumble around in the kaleidoscope. They make patterns and the patterns change, but the little individual elements are the same they just keep recombining in different ways. The music is always in there and the farming and the bread ministries and so on and so on." While there were many things that kept his brilliant mind racing at a feverish pace music was always present. His love of it became a guiding light, starting at the young age of 5 when he picked up the banjo. Performing for people brought him tremendous joy and he loved nothing more than to see others sharing in his experience playing in the State Street Traditional Jazz Band or on the streets of Portland. We imagine he will now spend his days dancing through the streets of gold playing with his mentor Louis Armstrong.He is survived by his children Charles Finks and Clarissa Finks; their mother and his former wife Carole Crawford; sister Mary Goodwin, loving companion Martha Williams, best friend Bob Linskey; and his dog Opie. Mark was predeceased by his parents Henry Bayard Finks and Nancy Clarke Finks.Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Mark's online guestbook at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com A Celebration of Mark's life will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in the Wilde Memorial Chapel located at Evergreen Cemetery. It will begin with a viewing from 1 to 2 p.m., which will be followed by a Christian Service officiated by Pastor Kendall Libby and will conclude with a New Orleans Jazz processional to the gravesite where he will be buried. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04103. 775-3763.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Mark may be made to:The Root Cellar94 Washington Ave.Portland, ME 04101 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 21, 2019

