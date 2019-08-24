SCARBOROUGH - Mark S. Winslow, "Smokey", 67, died on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at The Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, where he was treated with love and compassion by many wonderful caregivers during his last days. He was with friends and family throughout his journey with terminal cancer. When he heard his diagnosis he immediately said there was no room for negativity and he wasn't afraid. He had great faith and knew he would be taken care of.
He attended Saco Schools and USM for several semesters.
Smokey did not tiptoe through life. He had so many interests and so much passion it was contagious. He loved his family, friends, antique cars, his fiancée, Carol, his beautiful blue and gold macaw, his fellow musicians, all the good people he met in AA, and his friends who shared his motorcycle passion. He loved life. If you knew him he just made your life better.
He had such a variety of jobs in his life it's hard to say what his favorite was. His last job was as a caregiver for a few clients with special needs. He cared mostly for one man whom he credited with giving him so much more than he could have ever expected.
He loved playing bass and was in several bands. Most recent bands were JCW and Touch and Go. He enjoyed traveling, camp, car shows, a good laugh and good food (especially dessert!).
He is survived by his fiancée, Carol Lane, her daughter, Angie and her husband, Ben; his sister, Carolyn and her husband, David of Danvers, Mass., their children Laura and Eric Johnson, and his wife, Megan, and their two daughters. He is also survived by two sons, Justin and Nathan.
Visiting hours will be from 1-3 p.m., Sept. 7, 2019, Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations to
Gosnell Memorial
Hospice House
11 Hunnewell Road
Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 24, 2019