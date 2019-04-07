WELLS - It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected death of Mark R. DeMauro, of Wells on Friday, April 5, 2019.Mark was born in New Britain, Conn. on Aug. 11, 1970, the son of Ronald M. and Susan (Johnson) DeMauro. He was 48 years old.Mark graduated from Kennebunk High School, where he was very active in sports, especially baseball, football and wrestling. Mark was a three-time State Champion in his weight class.After high school, he served in the United States Navy on the USS Theodore Roosevelt during the Gulf War. He then went on to graduate from the University of Southern Maine where he received a bachelor's degree in Human Sciences. Mark was in the dental industry for over 15 years. Most recently he worked at Ormco Orthodontics Corporation.He loved sports, both as a participant and an enthusiastic spectator and coach. Mark always had a big smile, a helpful attitude and a great sense of humor, and collected friends wherever he went. He was a friend of Bill W. for over 24 years.Mark will be forever missed by his loving wife Erin L. (Maguire) DeMauro of Wells; his beloved children, Sam, Nate and Mia; his mother, Susan DeMauro of Old Orchard Beach, his father Ronald DeMauro and his wife Sue of Kensington, Conn., sisters Carie Costello and her husband Dave of Falmouth and Jody Mancini and her husband Michael of Kittery; his father and mother-in-law, John and Bonnie Maguire of Saint John, NB, Canada; brothers-in-law J. Craig Maguire and his wife Dorothy and Shaun Maguire; as well as many nieces and nephews.Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary's Church, 236 Eldredge Road, Wells. Interment will follow at Ocean View Cemetery in Wells.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Mark's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.comArrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road Wells, ME 04090. www.bibbermemorial.comShould friends desire, donations in Mark's memory can be made to the:Wells/OgunquitYouth Football WOYFCAPO Box 656Wells, ME 04090 or online http://orgsites.sportsoffice.com/?org_id=65&level_id=0 or the Wells/OgunquitLittle LeaguePO Box 974Wells, ME 04090
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019