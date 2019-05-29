GORHAM – Mark R. Andrews, 92, passed away on May 26, 2019, at his residence at The Gorham House. Mark was born on Jan. 18, 1927, in Portland, Maine, the son of Dudley and Emilia (Beaudoin) Andrews. He grew up with his two sisters, Shirley Cain and Pauline Robinson, and attended Portland schools.
Mark served in the Navy during World War II and in 1951, married Anne Salamone Andrews. Their only child, Carol, was born in 1952.
Both Mark and Anne had long careers with UNUM and retired together in 1986. They moved to Lehigh Acres in Florida and enjoyed an active life, traveling the world during the winter months and spending summers on Little Sebago Lake in Maine.
After 15 years, they moved back to Maine to be near family. They volunteered for the South Portland Food Cupboard and UNUM Retirees Group for 12 years. Anne passed away in December of 2015.
Mark is survived by his daughter, Carol Olson of South Portland; granddaughter, Elizabeth Olson Rider and her husband, Sam Rider of Washington; his great-granddaughter, Lilah Rider, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to a time of visitation from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m., on Saturday, June 1, at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, in South Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 29, 2019