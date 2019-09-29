Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Philip Nadeau. View Sign Obituary

STANDISH – On Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, Mark Philip Nadeau, loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 51, at Duke University Hospital. He was born to John and Rachel Nadeau of Madawaska, Maine.



He graduated from Madawaska High School in 1986, and pursued a guidance counseling career at the University of Southern Maine, and received his Master's Degree from the University of Bridgeport.



He was a dedicated family man, always putting his family first. He was also a mentor to all, not only through his work as a Guidance Counselor but due to his caring nature. He always managed to live life to the fullest despite his lifelong health struggles, whether it be on the baseball field, basketball court, fishing, riding his motorcycle, or joyriding with his dog, Mani. His constant question was "Want to go for a ride?".



Mark was allowed a new lease on life when he received a double lung transplant in 2011, which allowed him four more years of family time.



He is survived by his father, John and his mother, Rachel; his wife of 26 years, Dawn and their two children Corey and Nathaniel; his sister Sharon and her husband Stan; his brother Gary and his wife Jalene; his special nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his wonderful lifelong friends, Rich Emery, Tony Christopher, and Scott Fortin who held a very special place in his heart.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. A period of visitation will be held prior to Mass from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial to follow at Hillside Cemetery, Huston Road, Gorham.



To express condolences and to participate in Mark's online tribute, please visit



In lieu of flowers,



donations in Mark's memory may be made to:



American Lung



Association of Maine



122 State St.



Augusta, ME 04330







