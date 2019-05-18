PORTLAND - Mark Perry, 48, passed away on May 16, 2019, after a short battle with cancer, in Portland, Maine. He was born on March 2, 1971, in Danvers, Mass., and grew up in Middleton, Mass. Mark graduated from Masconomet Regional High School in 1989. He was the loving son of Richard Perry and Susan Lonergan Perry. Mark was survived by sister, Denise Perry, and brother, Steven Perry. He was predeceased by brother, Allen Perry. He leaves behind two daughters Elizabeth and Meaghan Perry, both of Middleton, Mass.
For the past six years, Mark dedicated his life to helping people struggling with drug and alcohol addiction and homelessness. He worked as peer support for Amistad, Portland, Maine.
A celebration of Mark's life will be held at the A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. To view Mark's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com.
Expressions of sympathy maybe made in the form of donations to Amistad
66 State Street
Portland, ME 04104
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 18, 2019