Marjorie McDougal Davis was a life-long learner, lover of nature, music, books, and the quiet strong center of a family that includes eight children, 27 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. She passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, at the age of 98.Marjorie was born in San Antonio, Texas in 1921. She moved to Sanford, Maine with her parents a year later. Four younger siblings were born into the family in Sanford.Showing sharp wit at an early age, as a teenager she wrote a humorous newsletter about summer happenings on the Hanson Farm. At a time when not all believed in women's education, Marjorie was mentored and supported in her studies by her beloved Aunt Polly. She attended Colby College, becoming the third of now five generations of Colby graduates. At Colby, she was elected President of the student body.After graduating from Colby in 1943, Marjorie taught in the Buxton school system before joining the Navy Waves in 1944. Stationed in San Francisco, she chaperoned a dance one evening where she met Clifford Davis, a fellow chaperone, from South Portland. They were married in 1948 and began raising a family in Springvale. Clifford and Marjorie had nine children together, their firstborn passing away at nine months.Learning in all its forms was paramount to Marjorie and a value she instilled with great love and discipline in her children, all of whom attended college. The family did not have a television and Marjorie made bi-weekly trips to the Springvale Library where each child checked out ten books (the limit). She listened to classical and big band music at home and encouraged her children to take music lessons. Despite the financial constraints that came with having a large family, she brought her children to theater performances at the Ogunquit Playhouse and Rochester Music Theater. She also helped her children master public speaking, setting up and rehearsing 4-H demonstrations at home and giving valuable feedback as well as listening to speeches to be given at club events.Nature was ever-present in the lives of Marjorie, Clifford, and her children. Marjorie took her children on walks through the woods, for picnics and breakfasts at the beach, and swimming at the lake. The family took many memorable trips, including camping at Hermit Island in Maine and traveling cross-country to California.Marjorie was a leader in her community, as a long-time board member and supporter ofthe Springvale Public Library, as PTA President, as manager of a Real Estate company (writing some of the most creative real estate ads in all of Maine) for 30 years, and as a member of the Board of Realtors at the local and state level. She was known as a consummate professional in this industry.The last 20 years of Marjorie's life were filled with classes on varied topics and family events around her backyard swimming pool. She took great joy and pride in her ever-expanding family, always thrilled to meet the newest member.Marjorie had an inner strength that benefited those around her. Difficult things were handled with grace and faced with a hopeful, positive outlook.She is predeceased by her husband, Clifford; and first son, John. Marjorie is survived by her children, Neal of Kennebunk, Wayne of Boston, Carl of Acton, Anne of Salt Lake City, Gail of Cumberland, Paul of Falmouth, Keith of Shapleigh, and Sue Mary of Simsbury, Conn. and their families.The family will gather to celebrate her life later this fall.The family would like to thank those who cared for Marjorie at home and the staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.Memorial contributions may be made to the:Springvale Public Library 443 Main St. Springvale, ME 04083







Marjorie McDougal Davis was a life-long learner, lover of nature, music, books, and the quiet strong center of a family that includes eight children, 27 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. She passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, at the age of 98.Marjorie was born in San Antonio, Texas in 1921. She moved to Sanford, Maine with her parents a year later. Four younger siblings were born into the family in Sanford.Showing sharp wit at an early age, as a teenager she wrote a humorous newsletter about summer happenings on the Hanson Farm. At a time when not all believed in women's education, Marjorie was mentored and supported in her studies by her beloved Aunt Polly. She attended Colby College, becoming the third of now five generations of Colby graduates. At Colby, she was elected President of the student body.After graduating from Colby in 1943, Marjorie taught in the Buxton school system before joining the Navy Waves in 1944. Stationed in San Francisco, she chaperoned a dance one evening where she met Clifford Davis, a fellow chaperone, from South Portland. They were married in 1948 and began raising a family in Springvale. Clifford and Marjorie had nine children together, their firstborn passing away at nine months.Learning in all its forms was paramount to Marjorie and a value she instilled with great love and discipline in her children, all of whom attended college. The family did not have a television and Marjorie made bi-weekly trips to the Springvale Library where each child checked out ten books (the limit). She listened to classical and big band music at home and encouraged her children to take music lessons. Despite the financial constraints that came with having a large family, she brought her children to theater performances at the Ogunquit Playhouse and Rochester Music Theater. She also helped her children master public speaking, setting up and rehearsing 4-H demonstrations at home and giving valuable feedback as well as listening to speeches to be given at club events.Nature was ever-present in the lives of Marjorie, Clifford, and her children. Marjorie took her children on walks through the woods, for picnics and breakfasts at the beach, and swimming at the lake. The family took many memorable trips, including camping at Hermit Island in Maine and traveling cross-country to California.Marjorie was a leader in her community, as a long-time board member and supporter ofthe Springvale Public Library, as PTA President, as manager of a Real Estate company (writing some of the most creative real estate ads in all of Maine) for 30 years, and as a member of the Board of Realtors at the local and state level. She was known as a consummate professional in this industry.The last 20 years of Marjorie's life were filled with classes on varied topics and family events around her backyard swimming pool. She took great joy and pride in her ever-expanding family, always thrilled to meet the newest member.Marjorie had an inner strength that benefited those around her. Difficult things were handled with grace and faced with a hopeful, positive outlook.She is predeceased by her husband, Clifford; and first son, John. Marjorie is survived by her children, Neal of Kennebunk, Wayne of Boston, Carl of Acton, Anne of Salt Lake City, Gail of Cumberland, Paul of Falmouth, Keith of Shapleigh, and Sue Mary of Simsbury, Conn. and their families.The family will gather to celebrate her life later this fall.The family would like to thank those who cared for Marjorie at home and the staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.Memorial contributions may be made to the:Springvale Public Library 443 Main St. Springvale, ME 04083 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019

