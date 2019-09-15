|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie M. Freed.
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of the Holy Spirit
SOUTH PORTLAND - Marjorie M. Freed, 91, of Portland, Maine, died on Sept. 6, 2019 at South Portland Nursing Home.
Born on Oct. 12, 1927, daughter of William and Justine McNulty of Rochester, New York.
Family and friends knew her as "Mom", "Grandma", "Maggie", "Marge", and to her great-grandchildren, "Gigi." She was an incredible woman who loved her family, lived independently and brought much joy to our world. She will live forever in our hearts and memories.
She was a mother to any children she came to know. For many years she worked in daycare and formed lasting relationships with the children she cared for and their parents. After retirement she volunteered in local schools reading to the children including the East End Community School on Munjoy Hill across the street from where she lived. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy and when they were around they had her undivided attention.
Throughout her life she loved to walk, whether on city sidewalks, through parks, along beaches, or forest trails. Well into her senior years she enjoyed walking from her home at Bayview Heights on Munjoy Hill, along the promenade and down to downtown Portland. She often greeted and had conversations with those she met along the way. When age and weather made it harder to walk outside she walked the hallways of the building where she lived. In the afternoons she would find a seat, often with friends, and watch the sun go down. We all miss her deeply.
She was predeceased by her husband, Edward C. Freed; brothers, William, Paul, John; sisters, Joan, Terry, Kay; and son-in-law, Ralph Ackerman. She is survived by her sister, Helen; daughter, Patricia Ackerman; son, Michael Freed; grandchildren, Joshua Ackerman, Benjamin Ackerman, Nicolas Ackerman his wife, Jessica Parker, and great-grandchild, Isabel; Nick Freed his wife, Katherine, and great -grandchildren, Lillian and Charlie.
A memorial service will be held on September 19, at 11 a.m., at The Church of the Holy Spirit, 1047 Congress Street, Portland, followed by a reception.
A special thanks goes out to South Portland Nursing Home and Beacon Hospice. Your excellent care and loving attention was appreciated by Marge and her entire family.
Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Road, Brunswick, Maine, www.funeralalternatives.net
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019
