SPRINGVALE - Marjorie Carpenter Morrison, 89, passed away peacefully on Oct. 11, 2019, surrounded by her family.



Marjorie was an avid reader and gardener who was devoted to her family. After graduating from Sanford High School, Marjorie went to work for her dad, Harold Carpenter. From 1973-2001 she was a dearly loved secretary at the Edison School. For many years she played the piano and was an organist at the Christian Science Society where she was a member.



She was predeceased by her husband, Roger Morrison. Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Sheryl Simmons and Donna Morrison and son, David Morrison; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Eleanor Hall and Doris Page, brother, Hazen Carpenter and sister-in-law, Connie Carpenter.



She was predeceased by a sister, Betty Hayes.



At her request there will be no services.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to



Gosnell Memorial Hospice House



11 Hunnewell Road



Scarborough, ME 04074







