HOLLIS - Marjorie "Marge" Ann Phinney, 71,, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019, surrounded by family members. Marge was born in Providence, R.I. on Dec. 10, 1947. She was the daughter of John Howard and Rose Marion (Williamson) Weeks. After graduating from Sanford High School she attended Gorham State Teachers College, and, after various careers, she went on to work as a disability specialist at Unum until she retired after 30+ years. Marge loved her family and especially loved watching her grandchildren in their various activities. She never missed a dance recital or baseball game. She loved her pets Nola, Maggie and Jala. She was an avid sports enthusiast, especially when it came to tennis or her beloved Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Braves. Marge loved going to the ocean with her brother and sister-in-law, and visiting Lord's Restaurant for their seafood and coconut cream pie. Marge is predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her brother Jack and his wife Deborah (Mueller) Weeks of West Norriton, Pa.; her children Timothy and his wife Kelly (Kooyenga) Phinney of Gray, Kelsey and his wife Deb Stanton of Steep Falls; grandchildren Nicholas, Abigail, Cameron, Annabel and Zoie; nephews Christopher and Brian Weeks, and niece Kathleen (Weeks) Gosa and their families. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 6, at 11:00 a.m., at Highland Cemetery Annex, Rt. 5 in Limerick. A celebration of life to follow. Online condolences can be submitted at Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com. The family would like to thank The Inn at Village Square and the Gosnell House for the care she received during her time there. In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to:The Inn at Village Square
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 16, 2019