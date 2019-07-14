Marjorie Ann Burt

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Ann Burt.
Obituary

PORTLAND - Marjorie Ann Burt, AKA Maggie - Crash!, 69, passed away peacefully July 7, 2019, after battling a long illness surrounded by loved ones. She was born July 2, 1950, in Fort Pierce, Fla., to Curtis and Lena Northcutt.

She will be greatly missed by her family and her many cronies at 100 State Street, Portland, where she lived for many years. She was an avid collector of many interesting things (mostly household cleaning supplies and paper towels).

She was predeceased by Jeffrey Hincks, her partner of 29 years, and her sister, Glynda Dunford of Massachusetts.

She is survived by her son, Anthony Mathieu of Casco, Maine; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her niece, Leda Phillips and family, of Massachusetts.

To leave online condolences, visit Www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com