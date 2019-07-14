PORTLAND - Marjorie Ann Burt, AKA Maggie - Crash!, 69, passed away peacefully July 7, 2019, after battling a long illness surrounded by loved ones. She was born July 2, 1950, in Fort Pierce, Fla., to Curtis and Lena Northcutt.
She will be greatly missed by her family and her many cronies at 100 State Street, Portland, where she lived for many years. She was an avid collector of many interesting things (mostly household cleaning supplies and paper towels).
She was predeceased by Jeffrey Hincks, her partner of 29 years, and her sister, Glynda Dunford of Massachusetts.
She is survived by her son, Anthony Mathieu of Casco, Maine; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her niece, Leda Phillips and family, of Massachusetts.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 14, 2019