Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Graveside service 11:00 AM Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery Springvale , ME

SOUTH PORTLAND - Marjorie A. Finn, 96, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019 at her home of 96 years.



Marge was born June 6, 1923 at the Maine Eye and Ear Infirmary in Portland. The daughter of Roland and Grace Hatch. She was a 1940 graduate of South Portland High School where she met the love of her life. Marge met Gordon in study hall and they were married in 1942. The marriage ceremony and reception were held in Marge's home so her wheelchair bound mother could attend. She did all the cooking for the 12 guests. The newlyweds spent three days in Boston for their honeymoon. Marge and Gordon were married for 68 years.



Starting at age nine and for the next 37-and-a-half years, Marge cared for her mother who had severe Parkinson's disease. She was also a selfless caregiver for her grandmother, father and two neighbors. Marge was a devoted wife and mother who loved to cook, bake, garden and enjoyed being a Troop leader for the Girl Scouts. She worked part time, to keep busy, for Carolyn's Caterers and International Caterers. Marge and Gordon also enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas to visit relatives.



Marge was very caring, genuine and inspirational. She loved to talk about the history and growth of South Portland. and was a consummate storyteller. She always wanted to hear about you and your work and family. She knew everything going on in her neighborhood and was current on world news.



Marge was extremely independent and stopped driving at the age of 95 but definitely not by choice. As her health declined family and friends assisted in countless ways, her phrases of " I can do it; I don't want to be waited on; you don't have to do that and thank you." rang loud and clear. Marge had a memory better than all and her one wish of not going to the hospital was fulfilled.



She was predeceased by her loving husband, Gordon and her sister, Ruth Arey. She is survived by her son, Alan Finn of South Portland along with nieces, nephews and dear friend, Donna Abraham. Sincere appreciation to the Northern Light Home Care & Hospice team for their expertise, kindness and compassion this past month.



At the request of Marge, there will be no visiting hours. A graveside service will be held at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11 a.m.



Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at



Memorial contributions may be made in



Marge's memory to



Northern Light Home



Care and Hospice



50 Foden Road



South Portland, ME 04106







