Guest Book View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Visitation 10:00 AM Hobbs Funeral Home South Portland , ME View Map Service 11:00 AM Hobbs Funeral Home South Portland , ME View Map Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Marjorie A. Bartlett, 96, passed away on June 5, 2019 at the Maine Veteran's Home in Scarborough.She was born on June 3, 1923 in Portland to Clarence S. and Helen M. Whitcomb Cressey. Marge graduated from Deering High School in 1941. She then served three years in the women's Coast Guard called The Spars. She worked at Canal Bank before marrying Kenyon S. Bartlett and raising her family; once her children were grown, she went to work at Unum for 10 years and retired from there.Marge loved dancing. She and Ken were members of the Sunset Squares, a dance club for 22 years. They enjoyed traveling with the club to dances all over New England and Canada. They also enjoyed taking cruises. Marge was an avid reader, always had a book in hand. She loved her family more than anything.She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, her son, Jeffrey S. Bartlett and her siblings, Eleanor Locke and Clarence Cressey, Jr.She is survived by her children, Joanne Morton, Sally Flynn and her husband Daniel Flynn, Robert Bartlett and his wife Cheryl Bartlett, daughter-in-law Andrea Bartlett; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Services will be at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland on June 10, 2019 with visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the funeral service.We want to give a special thanks to the staff at the Maine Veteran's Home and Compassus for Marge's loving care.In lieu of flowers,donations can bemade to the:Maine Veterans' Home290 U.S. Route 1Scarborough, ME 04074in Marge's memory.







SCARBOROUGH - Marjorie A. Bartlett, 96, passed away on June 5, 2019 at the Maine Veteran's Home in Scarborough.She was born on June 3, 1923 in Portland to Clarence S. and Helen M. Whitcomb Cressey. Marge graduated from Deering High School in 1941. She then served three years in the women's Coast Guard called The Spars. She worked at Canal Bank before marrying Kenyon S. Bartlett and raising her family; once her children were grown, she went to work at Unum for 10 years and retired from there.Marge loved dancing. She and Ken were members of the Sunset Squares, a dance club for 22 years. They enjoyed traveling with the club to dances all over New England and Canada. They also enjoyed taking cruises. Marge was an avid reader, always had a book in hand. She loved her family more than anything.She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, her son, Jeffrey S. Bartlett and her siblings, Eleanor Locke and Clarence Cressey, Jr.She is survived by her children, Joanne Morton, Sally Flynn and her husband Daniel Flynn, Robert Bartlett and his wife Cheryl Bartlett, daughter-in-law Andrea Bartlett; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Services will be at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland on June 10, 2019 with visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the funeral service.We want to give a special thanks to the staff at the Maine Veteran's Home and Compassus for Marge's loving care.In lieu of flowers,donations can bemade to the:Maine Veterans' Home290 U.S. Route 1Scarborough, ME 04074in Marge's memory. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com