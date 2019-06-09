SCARBOROUGH - Marjorie A. Bartlett, 96, passed away on June 5, 2019 at the Maine Veteran's Home in Scarborough.She was born on June 3, 1923 in Portland to Clarence S. and Helen M. Whitcomb Cressey. Marge graduated from Deering High School in 1941. She then served three years in the women's Coast Guard called The Spars. She worked at Canal Bank before marrying Kenyon S. Bartlett and raising her family; once her children were grown, she went to work at Unum for 10 years and retired from there.Marge loved dancing. She and Ken were members of the Sunset Squares, a dance club for 22 years. They enjoyed traveling with the club to dances all over New England and Canada. They also enjoyed taking cruises. Marge was an avid reader, always had a book in hand. She loved her family more than anything.She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, her son, Jeffrey S. Bartlett and her siblings, Eleanor Locke and Clarence Cressey, Jr.She is survived by her children, Joanne Morton, Sally Flynn and her husband Daniel Flynn, Robert Bartlett and his wife Cheryl Bartlett, daughter-in-law Andrea Bartlett; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Services will be at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland on June 10, 2019 with visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the funeral service.We want to give a special thanks to the staff at the Maine Veteran's Home and Compassus for Marge's loving care.In lieu of flowers,donations can bemade to the:Maine Veterans' Home290 U.S. Route 1Scarborough, ME 04074in Marge's memory.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 9, 2019