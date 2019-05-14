SOUTH PORTLAND - Marissa W. Gage, 47, of South Portland, passed away after a long illness on May 8, 2019.
Marissa was born in Mae Sariang, Thailand. She was adopted by Philip and Nancy Gage. She grew up in Bangkok, Thailand and Wayne, Maine.
She was an avid crafter, designing and hand making many designs in felt and recycled wool sweaters. Missy struggled with and eventually succumbed to a chronic lung illness.
She is survived by her brother Chris, sister Lorrie, and brother Ben.
Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of any cards, gifts, or flowers,
Missy requested donations be sent to:
Pug Rescue of
New England or the
South Portland
Public Library
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 14, 2019