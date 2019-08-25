WATERVILLE - Marion Jane (Tripp) Harmon, 83, passed away peacefully on Aug. 17, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer. The daughter of Frank Alton and Ida Lillian (Norrad) Tripp, she was born in Portland on Nov. 1, 1935. She attended South Portland schools, and worked for Fullham Brothers for five years. She also volunteered at the Unity Head Start program. She belonged to many clubs in the Unity area, receiving many trophies, ribbons and pins from the Tops weigh loss program where she was a member. She was happily married to Charles E. Harmon of South Portland for 40 years until his death in 1998. Besides her parents; she was also predeceased by her three brothers, Rev. George Tripp, Stephen Tripp, and Glenn Tripp. Marion is survived by her six children, Richard H. Harmon of Florida, Gail M. (Harmon) Hagar, and her husband David, Marion's "favorite son-in-law", of New Gloucester, Charles E. Harmon Jr. of Amity, Lorna J. Harmon of Casco, Linda (Harmon) Wheeler of New Gloucester, and Stephen A. Harmon of Ohio. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren; her 8 great-grandchildren; her sister Linda Tripp of South Portland; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. Highland Memorial Cemetery, 881 Highland Ave. S. Portland. After the service everyone is invited to join the family at IHOP, 195 Maine Mall Rd. S. Portland. Please visit www.coastalcremationservices.com to view Marion's tribute page and to sign her online guestbookIn lieu of flowersdonations may be made in Marion's memory to:Unity Head Start Program84 School St.Unity ME. 04988.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019