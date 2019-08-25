Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Jane (Tripp) Harmon. View Sign Obituary

WATERVILLE - Marion Jane (Tripp) Harmon, 83, passed away peacefully on Aug. 17, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer. The daughter of Frank Alton and Ida Lillian (Norrad) Tripp, she was born in Portland on Nov. 1, 1935. She attended South Portland schools, and worked for Fullham Brothers for five years. She also volunteered at the Unity Head Start program. She belonged to many clubs in the Unity area, receiving many trophies, ribbons and pins from the Tops weigh loss program where she was a member. She was happily married to Charles E. Harmon of South Portland for 40 years until his death in 1998. Besides her parents; she was also predeceased by her three brothers, Rev. George Tripp, Stephen Tripp, and Glenn Tripp. Marion is survived by her six children, Richard H. Harmon of Florida, Gail M. (Harmon) Hagar, and her husband David, Marion's "favorite son-in-law", of New Gloucester, Charles E. Harmon Jr. of Amity, Lorna J. Harmon of Casco, Linda (Harmon) Wheeler of New Gloucester, and Stephen A. Harmon of Ohio. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren; her 8 great-grandchildren; her sister Linda Tripp of South Portland; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. Highland Memorial Cemetery, 881 Highland Ave. S. Portland. After the service everyone is invited to join the family at IHOP, 195 Maine Mall Rd. S. Portland. Please visit







WATERVILLE - Marion Jane (Tripp) Harmon, 83, passed away peacefully on Aug. 17, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer. The daughter of Frank Alton and Ida Lillian (Norrad) Tripp, she was born in Portland on Nov. 1, 1935. She attended South Portland schools, and worked for Fullham Brothers for five years. She also volunteered at the Unity Head Start program. She belonged to many clubs in the Unity area, receiving many trophies, ribbons and pins from the Tops weigh loss program where she was a member. She was happily married to Charles E. Harmon of South Portland for 40 years until his death in 1998. Besides her parents; she was also predeceased by her three brothers, Rev. George Tripp, Stephen Tripp, and Glenn Tripp. Marion is survived by her six children, Richard H. Harmon of Florida, Gail M. (Harmon) Hagar, and her husband David, Marion's "favorite son-in-law", of New Gloucester, Charles E. Harmon Jr. of Amity, Lorna J. Harmon of Casco, Linda (Harmon) Wheeler of New Gloucester, and Stephen A. Harmon of Ohio. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren; her 8 great-grandchildren; her sister Linda Tripp of South Portland; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. Highland Memorial Cemetery, 881 Highland Ave. S. Portland. After the service everyone is invited to join the family at IHOP, 195 Maine Mall Rd. S. Portland. Please visit www.coastalcremationservices.com to view Marion's tribute page and to sign her online guestbookIn lieu of flowersdonations may be made in Marion's memory to:Unity Head Start Program84 School St.Unity ME. 04988. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com