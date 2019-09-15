WISCASSET - Marion Annie Abbott, 99, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, with family by her side.
She was born in Wiscasset on Sept. 22, 1919, the second of five children, to Archie and Alice Rines.
Marion graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1937 and married George Abbott at St. Phillips's Church on Aug. 22, 1937. Their anniversary date was shared by her parents and by their daughter, Georgia, who married Jay Blagdon in 1957. Marion and George celebrated their 70th anniversary in 2007.
Marion's life in Maine's prettiest village was busy and social. She retired from the USPS after working in the Wicasset office for many years. She was a member of the Female Charitable Society, the Damariscotta region BPW and was a tireless and passionate parishioner, supporter and volunteer at St. Phillips's Church, where she served on the Alter Guild for more than 75 years. After George died in 2008, she spent time at the Community Center gardening, swimming and attending their dinners. She enjoyed walking and was often seen striding up the hill by Castle Tucker or by White's Island. She loved to sew and knit and her beautiful pieces are shared by the generations. Time spent with family and friends and the church was very important to her.
Marion was predeceased by her husband, George Abbott; her siblings, Eva Rankin, Lillian Gowen, Gladys Kaler and Benjamin Rines and her son-in-law, Jay Blagdon.
She is survived by her beloved daughter, Georgia Blagdon; four grandchildren, Erica (Steve) Koenigsberg, Elise (Chris) Brelis, Christine Blagdon and Jack Blagdon; seven great-grandchildren, Elliot Pearson, Athena (Mitch) Osbourne, Nathan Brelis, Mitchell Pearson, Ava Koenigsberg, Liz Koenigsberg (Will Lavey) and Sam Koenigsberg (Molly Adams); and her great-great-granddaughter, Louisa Osbourne.
In 2013, Marion moved into assisted-living in Kennebunk and in 2015 to Avita of Stroudwater in Westbrook. She was well-loved in both communities. We are especially grateful to the wonderful Avita staff for the tender love and care she received during these last few months.
Marion will be remembered on Sept. 22, 2019, at the 9 a.m. Sunday service, St. Phillip's Church, 12 Hodge St., Wiscasset, Maine.
A gathering for morning refreshments will follow in the Parish Hall. Feel free to wear green; it was Marion's favorite color.
In lieu of flowers; donations to the church may be made in Marion's name.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019