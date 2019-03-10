Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Yokom. View Sign

PORTLAND - Marilyn Yocom passed away on March 8, 2019 at her home at the Osher Inn in Portland. She was 90 years old. She was born in Spokane, Wash., where she spent her early years, until moving to Oregon to attend college.



While in college, at Willamette University, she met and married Donald Yocom. Together they had two children, 58 years of marriage and many exciting adventures.



Marilyn had an adventurous life living throughout the U.S. and Canada. She enjoyed her many travels outside the U.S. and exploring other countries and cultures. She thoroughly enjoyed the out of doors with fishing, camping, gardening and traveling. Marilyn was also a very accomplished painter, working in oils, acrylics and water color. She worked in occupational therapy and rehabilitation in both Seattle and Edmonds, Wash. A position she greatly enjoyed. She was a lifelong learner and participated in many book groups and classes at the Osher Life Long Learning Institute, at USM. She always sought out new experiences and meeting new people. She was a very caring, elegant and gracious lady who will be missed by many.



Marilyn's husband, Donald Yocom, predeceased her in 2007.



She is survived by her two children, Jennifer Fischer, of Portland and Jeffrey Yocom, of Seattle, Wash. She is also survived by her four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



We would like to extend our thanks to the compassionate staff at the Osher Inn for their many years of loving care. At the family's request, all services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Marilyn's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit



In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be sent to the



Salvation Army,



297 Cumberland Ave.,



Portland, ME 04101







PORTLAND - Marilyn Yocom passed away on March 8, 2019 at her home at the Osher Inn in Portland. She was 90 years old. She was born in Spokane, Wash., where she spent her early years, until moving to Oregon to attend college.While in college, at Willamette University, she met and married Donald Yocom. Together they had two children, 58 years of marriage and many exciting adventures.Marilyn had an adventurous life living throughout the U.S. and Canada. She enjoyed her many travels outside the U.S. and exploring other countries and cultures. She thoroughly enjoyed the out of doors with fishing, camping, gardening and traveling. Marilyn was also a very accomplished painter, working in oils, acrylics and water color. She worked in occupational therapy and rehabilitation in both Seattle and Edmonds, Wash. A position she greatly enjoyed. She was a lifelong learner and participated in many book groups and classes at the Osher Life Long Learning Institute, at USM. She always sought out new experiences and meeting new people. She was a very caring, elegant and gracious lady who will be missed by many.Marilyn's husband, Donald Yocom, predeceased her in 2007.She is survived by her two children, Jennifer Fischer, of Portland and Jeffrey Yocom, of Seattle, Wash. She is also survived by her four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.We would like to extend our thanks to the compassionate staff at the Osher Inn for their many years of loving care. At the family's request, all services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Marilyn's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be sent to the297 Cumberland Ave.,Portland, ME 04101 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Salvation Army Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com