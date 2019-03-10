PORTLAND - Marilyn Yocom passed away on March 8, 2019 at her home at the Osher Inn in Portland. She was 90 years old. She was born in Spokane, Wash., where she spent her early years, until moving to Oregon to attend college.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Yocom.
While in college, at Willamette University, she met and married Donald Yocom. Together they had two children, 58 years of marriage and many exciting adventures.
Marilyn had an adventurous life living throughout the U.S. and Canada. She enjoyed her many travels outside the U.S. and exploring other countries and cultures. She thoroughly enjoyed the out of doors with fishing, camping, gardening and traveling. Marilyn was also a very accomplished painter, working in oils, acrylics and water color. She worked in occupational therapy and rehabilitation in both Seattle and Edmonds, Wash. A position she greatly enjoyed. She was a lifelong learner and participated in many book groups and classes at the Osher Life Long Learning Institute, at USM. She always sought out new experiences and meeting new people. She was a very caring, elegant and gracious lady who will be missed by many.
Marilyn's husband, Donald Yocom, predeceased her in 2007.
She is survived by her two children, Jennifer Fischer, of Portland and Jeffrey Yocom, of Seattle, Wash. She is also survived by her four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
We would like to extend our thanks to the compassionate staff at the Osher Inn for their many years of loving care. At the family's request, all services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Marilyn's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be sent to the
Salvation Army,
297 Cumberland Ave.,
Portland, ME 04101
Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
172 State Street
Portland, ME 04101
207-773-6511
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 10, 2019