CAPE ELIZABETH - Marilyn N.M. Sherry, 84, of Cape Elizabeth and formerly of West Hartford, Conn., passed away on April 17, 2019, from cancer.Marilyn was born in Worcester, Mass. to Jacob and Gertrude Morin. She graduated from Clark University and Simmons School of Social Work then moved to Hartford, Conn. to work at Children's Village. In Hartford, Marilyn met her life's mate, Jerry Sherry. They married in 1960 and moved to West Hartford the following year. Marilyn's career included positions in private practice, at the UConn Health Center in Farmington, and at the McLean Hospital in Boston. Marilyn was known for her 'never stop' attitude. For example, she celebrated her first victory over cancer, in the late 1980s, by completing the Outward Bound Hurricane Island backwoods survival program in Maine. After moving to Maine she continued her lifelong love of the arts by ushering at the Merrill Auditorium and volunteering at the Maine Jewish Museum. She also served at several synagogues, as an active participant with the Jewish Burial Society, and enjoyed her 'retirement job' as gate-keeper at Crescent Beach State Park. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband Gerald Sherry and her brothers Harold Morin and Marshall Morin. She will be missed by her daughter Trudy Egan and son-in-law Tom Egan of Los Angeles, Calif., son Sam Sherry and daughter-in-law Kathy Moreschi-Sherry of Cape Elizabeth; grandchildren Dylan and Samika Sherry; brother Morton Morin of Taunton, Mass., sisters-in-law Estelle Sherry of West Hartford and Shirley Morin of Rockville, Md.; and her beloved nieces, nephews, family and friends. Marilyn deeply appreciated the care she received over the years at Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and recently at The Cedars in Portland.Funeral services will be held Friday, April 19, at 11 a.m. at Etz Chaim Synagogue, 267 Congress St. in Portland. Interment will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hicks Street in Portland, with a reception to follow.In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Marilyn's memory to the: Maine Jewish Museum
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 18, 2019