KENNEBUNKPORT - Marilyn Jane Hilton Brask, 83, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Known as "JJ" to her grandchildren, and Marilyn to most, she was born and raised in Saugunash, on the north side of Chicago. She was the daughter of William S. Hilton and Irmgaard (Ernst) Hilton, both of Chicago.
Marilyn attended the Chicago Teaching College, graduating in 1957, and began teaching in local public schools. In 1959, she married her husband of 41 years, Dr. Peter V. Brask, of Worcester, Mass. They soon moved to Montana and Marilyn worked as a teacher on the Crow Reservation. In the early 1960s, they moved to Massachusetts and Marilyn gave up teaching to support her husband and help him build two successful dental practices, in Worcester, Mass., and Kennebunkport, Maine. Marilyn always loved Kennebunkport, especially Goose Rocks Beach, where she lived out her days gazing at the river outside her bedroom window, and dreaming of which construction project she would tackle next to help out a friend or neighbor.
Marilyn was predeceased by her parents, William and Irma; her brother William, and her husband, Peter. She is survived by her sister, Edith Mae (Hilton) DeCroix; her son Peter Brask and his wife Kelly, her daughter Lori (Brask) Heseltine and her husband Rob; granddaughters Alaina, Rachel, Jessica, and Kourtney – the loves of her life. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews; and grand nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was loved and respected by all who knew her, and was a respected member of the community. She had a fondness for "strays," taking in countless friends of her children and grandchildren over the years; she was mother of two, but referred to as "mom" by dozens. She was a friend to many and loved by all.
Services will be private.
