TAUTON, Mass. - Marilyn E. (Swett) Mahoney-Lightman, 78, of Taunton, Mass. passed away on April 9, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Estelle (Walker) Swett of Portland, Maine.She is survived by her loving daughters, Mara Mahoney and her husband Richard Montague of Webster, Mass. and Kathryn Mahoney and her husband Peter Van der Steur of Milford, Mass. She is also survived by her sisters, Bette Thibeault and Janice Guimont; and many nieces and nephews. Marilyn was predeceased by her husbands Robert W. Mahoney, who passed away in 1990, and Murray M. Lightman, who passed away in 2018. She was also predeceased by her sister Carolyn Bennett.
For full obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.Southeastfuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marilyn's name to the:MSPCA of Boston350 S. Huntington Ave.Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 or online toThe American Alzheimer'sAssociation atwww.alzfdn.org
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 26, 2019