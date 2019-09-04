Marilyn "Honey" Driscoll (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Pleasant Street Free Baptist Church,
10 Pleasant St.
Springvale, ME
Obituary

SANFORD - Marilyn "Honey" Driscoll, 81, a well-known and loved member of the Sanford/Springvale community, passed on Sept. 1, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Marilyn was married to Charles Driscoll for 62 years and they raised and loved four children, Karl, Kurk, Kaye and Karen. They made their home in Sanford and Marilyn went to work when the kids were all in school. She worked for several years at Goodall Hospital, Wal Mart Pharmacy and the Hallmark Store.

Calling hours for Marilyn will be Thursday, Sept. 5, from 4–7 p.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., in Alfred. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Pleasant Street Free Baptist Church, 10 Pleasant St., in Springvale.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019
