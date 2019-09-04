SANFORD - Marilyn "Honey" Driscoll, 81, a well-known and loved member of the Sanford/Springvale community, passed on Sept. 1, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.
Marilyn was married to Charles Driscoll for 62 years and they raised and loved four children, Karl, Kurk, Kaye and Karen. They made their home in Sanford and Marilyn went to work when the kids were all in school. She worked for several years at Goodall Hospital, Wal Mart Pharmacy and the Hallmark Store.
Calling hours for Marilyn will be Thursday, Sept. 5, from 4–7 p.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., in Alfred. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Pleasant Street Free Baptist Church, 10 Pleasant St., in Springvale.
To leave a message for the family and to read a complete obituary, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com
The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019