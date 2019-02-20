Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn B. Cianchette. View Sign

FALMOUTH - Marilyn B. Cianchette, 93, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Marilyn was born in Bangor on April 1, 1925, the daughter of Manley and Winifred Bunker.



Marilyn grew up in Lagrange, in the house that her father built, living there until her freshman year of high school. Marilyn and her family relocated to Pittsfield where she attended Maine Central Institute. During Marilyn's senior year of high school, her family again relocated, this time moving to Peaks Island. After high school, Marilyn worked at a dance studio in downtown Portland, where she taught tap, ballroom and ballet (always dreaming of becoming a "Rockette").



In early fall of 1944, Marilyn enlisted in The Woman's Army Corp. After basic training, she was sent to Waltham, Mass. to work in an Army Hospital until she was discharged in fall 1946, returning to Pittsfield, where she met her husband, Norris Cianchette. Marilyn and Norris were married for 58 years and lived in Pittsfield, Caribou, Falmouth, Cumberland and Key Colony Beach, Fla.



Marilyn is survived by her three children, Scott Cianchette and his wife, Donna, Rocky Cianchette and his wife, Cherrie and Candace Loring and her husband, Joseph; her seven grandchildren, Mike, Linda, Jason, Erin, Ryan, Patrick and Thomas; 12 great-grandchildren; her sister, Constance Brown; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Norris.



In honoring Marilyn's wishes, a graveside ceremony will take place in the spring at Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyn's name



can be made to



The , Development Office



- Boston,



51 Blossom Street



Boston, MA 02114 or



Susan Curtis Foundation,



1321 Washington Avenue,



Suite 104,



Portland, Maine 04103







