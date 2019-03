Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Anne Lane. View Sign

SCARBOROUGH - On Feb. 26, 2019, Marilyn Anne Lane, 83, passed peacefully into the arms of God, with her loving family and friends by her side. She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Edward G. Lane, of Scarborough.Marilyn was born, Aug. 27, 1935, in Boston, Mass., to Cornelius J. Regan and Helen E. (Lawson) Regan. The eldest of 10 children, Marilyn always placed a high priority on family and the importance of service to others. Growing up she shared a special bond with her grandparents, and her cousins were among her best friends. Marilyn cherished her siblings always, especially her "favorite".Marilyn was a 1954 graduate of Norwood Senior High School and a Lane Medal Award recipient. Although she and Ed attended the same school they did not begin their courtship until after graduation while working together at Sears & Roebuck.In July of 1956, Marilyn and Ed were married at Saint Catherine of Sienna Parish in Norwood. Early in their marriage they moved from Massachusetts to Vermont, Pennsylvania, and New York, before settling their family in Chicopee, Mass., where they were very involved in their community. Marilyn and Ed lived between Massachusetts and Maine, from 1978-1997, when the coast called them to retire in Scarborough, Maine. For 62 years, wherever they made their home, their marriage was filled with mutual respect, adoration, devotion, and friendship, which equaled the truest kind of love.As mother to three sons and a daughter, Marilyn found great joy in caring for her family. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout Leader, and coached many youth athletic teams including basketball, softball, and cheering. She gave her affections freely and fiercely supported her children, often making sacrifices with others at heart. Her love for family only continued to grow with the marriages of her four children, births of nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Marilyn never needed a reason to gather her family together and her home was often the center of neighborhood gatherings. She considered her neighbors to be extensions of her family and the special kinships they shared enriched her life.Marilyn was an avid Boston Sports fan and loved to talk about the Red Sox and the Celtics. She was energetic with a competitive spirit that she came by naturally. She had a passion for playing tennis and bridge and among the most valued of her prizes are the many friends she made.Marilyn shared her deep faith with her family and others through service. For many years she attended daily Mass and became a Eucharistic Minister at St. Maximillian Kolbe Church in Scarborough. During this time she also put her organizational and hosting skills to use as chair of the Bereavement Committee. Marilyn volunteered at local soup kitchens and as a Eucharistic Minister to area nursing homes and hospitals, where she touched many lives.Marilyn was able to find blessings even in life's challenges. She relied on her family and faith to guide her on many endeavors. She was always at the ready to lift someone up with a kind word, gentle smile, corny joke, or patient ear. Her mission to spread love was one that brought her to a place of comfort and peace, and will be carried on by all who knew and loved her.Marilyn is survived by her husband, Edward Lane of Scarborough; son, Edward Lane Jr. and wife, Amy, of Standish; daughter, Donna Hebert and husband, Michael, of Chicopee, Mass.; son, David Lane of Auburn; son, Jeffrey T. Lane and wife, Natalie, of Scarborough; grandchildren, Jessica Lane Cunningham and husband James of Scarborough, Donovan, Levi, Isaac and Annabelle Lane of Auburn, Daniel, Nicholas, Brittany and Jonathan Hebert of Chicopee, Mass.; great-grandchildren, Lucas and Liam Cunningham, Katalenah Lane, Carly-May Hebert and Michael Keefe; her siblings and their families: Helen (Elaine), Flanagan, Mass.; Edith Cashel, Mass.; Robert (Bobby) Regan, N.H.; Carolyn Cormier, Mass.; Patricia Dundulis, Mass. She is also survived by dear friends and their supportive families, Priscilla and Don, Nancy, Tom and Kristin, Charlene, among others.Marilyn was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Cornelius (Buddy) Regan Jr., Philip Regan; and two sisters, Barbara Jean Regan and Mary Dixon; and many beloved friends.Visiting Hours celebrating Marilyn's life will be held Monday, March 4, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough. A reception to follow. A private burial will take place in the spring. To view Marilyn's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit







SCARBOROUGH - On Feb. 26, 2019, Marilyn Anne Lane, 83, passed peacefully into the arms of God, with her loving family and friends by her side. She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Edward G. Lane, of Scarborough.Marilyn was born, Aug. 27, 1935, in Boston, Mass., to Cornelius J. Regan and Helen E. (Lawson) Regan. The eldest of 10 children, Marilyn always placed a high priority on family and the importance of service to others. Growing up she shared a special bond with her grandparents, and her cousins were among her best friends. Marilyn cherished her siblings always, especially her "favorite".Marilyn was a 1954 graduate of Norwood Senior High School and a Lane Medal Award recipient. Although she and Ed attended the same school they did not begin their courtship until after graduation while working together at Sears & Roebuck.In July of 1956, Marilyn and Ed were married at Saint Catherine of Sienna Parish in Norwood. Early in their marriage they moved from Massachusetts to Vermont, Pennsylvania, and New York, before settling their family in Chicopee, Mass., where they were very involved in their community. Marilyn and Ed lived between Massachusetts and Maine, from 1978-1997, when the coast called them to retire in Scarborough, Maine. For 62 years, wherever they made their home, their marriage was filled with mutual respect, adoration, devotion, and friendship, which equaled the truest kind of love.As mother to three sons and a daughter, Marilyn found great joy in caring for her family. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout Leader, and coached many youth athletic teams including basketball, softball, and cheering. She gave her affections freely and fiercely supported her children, often making sacrifices with others at heart. Her love for family only continued to grow with the marriages of her four children, births of nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Marilyn never needed a reason to gather her family together and her home was often the center of neighborhood gatherings. She considered her neighbors to be extensions of her family and the special kinships they shared enriched her life.Marilyn was an avid Boston Sports fan and loved to talk about the Red Sox and the Celtics. She was energetic with a competitive spirit that she came by naturally. She had a passion for playing tennis and bridge and among the most valued of her prizes are the many friends she made.Marilyn shared her deep faith with her family and others through service. For many years she attended daily Mass and became a Eucharistic Minister at St. Maximillian Kolbe Church in Scarborough. During this time she also put her organizational and hosting skills to use as chair of the Bereavement Committee. Marilyn volunteered at local soup kitchens and as a Eucharistic Minister to area nursing homes and hospitals, where she touched many lives.Marilyn was able to find blessings even in life's challenges. She relied on her family and faith to guide her on many endeavors. She was always at the ready to lift someone up with a kind word, gentle smile, corny joke, or patient ear. Her mission to spread love was one that brought her to a place of comfort and peace, and will be carried on by all who knew and loved her.Marilyn is survived by her husband, Edward Lane of Scarborough; son, Edward Lane Jr. and wife, Amy, of Standish; daughter, Donna Hebert and husband, Michael, of Chicopee, Mass.; son, David Lane of Auburn; son, Jeffrey T. Lane and wife, Natalie, of Scarborough; grandchildren, Jessica Lane Cunningham and husband James of Scarborough, Donovan, Levi, Isaac and Annabelle Lane of Auburn, Daniel, Nicholas, Brittany and Jonathan Hebert of Chicopee, Mass.; great-grandchildren, Lucas and Liam Cunningham, Katalenah Lane, Carly-May Hebert and Michael Keefe; her siblings and their families: Helen (Elaine), Flanagan, Mass.; Edith Cashel, Mass.; Robert (Bobby) Regan, N.H.; Carolyn Cormier, Mass.; Patricia Dundulis, Mass. She is also survived by dear friends and their supportive families, Priscilla and Don, Nancy, Tom and Kristin, Charlene, among others.Marilyn was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Cornelius (Buddy) Regan Jr., Philip Regan; and two sisters, Barbara Jean Regan and Mary Dixon; and many beloved friends.Visiting Hours celebrating Marilyn's life will be held Monday, March 4, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough. A reception to follow. A private burial will take place in the spring. To view Marilyn's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com .In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marilyn's name to: Project GRACE P.O. Box 6846 Scarborough, ME 04070-6846, orFriends of Scarborough Library 48 Gorham Road Scarborough, ME 04074 Funeral Home Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes

1024 Broadway

South Portland , ME 04106

207-773-6511 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com