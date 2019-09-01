ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Marilyn Ann (Woods) Kennie, 83, formerly of Westbrook, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Fla. She was born May 5, 1936, Westbrook, daughter of Clyde K. and Winnifred Waning Woods. Marilyn was a long time resident of Westbrook, where she married William E. Kennie on Sept. 16, 1952 and raised their family. Marilyn had a long successful career with Mary Kay Cosmetics beginning in 1980. She started as a consultant and quickly rose to Director which she held until she retired. She and her daughter Pauline were also very active in the Westbrook Women's Club for many years where both served as President. In her later years she moved to Parrish, Fla. where she became very active in community activities, including singing in the chorus. She was especially proud of her leadership and involvement in coordinating the annual fashion show fundraiser. Marilyn loved to travel, go camping, sailing, playing games, doing jigsaw puzzles, reading, and spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved Acadia National Park where she and her husband visited every year. Marilyn is predeceased by her husband of 52 years; her parents; and her brother, Richard Woods. She is survived by her son, Timothy and his wife Priscilla of Dayton, daughter, Pauline and her husband David Goldman of St. Petersburg, Fla., and son, Scott of Gorham; her grandchildren, Rebecca Rocheleau, Thomas Kennie and his wife Casey, Benjamin Goldman and his wife Heather, Julia Goldman, Shawn Kennie and his wife Hannah and seven great- grandchildren.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019