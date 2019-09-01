Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Ann (Woods) Kennie. View Sign Obituary

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Marilyn Ann (Woods) Kennie, 83, formerly of Westbrook, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Fla. She was born May 5, 1936, Westbrook, daughter of Clyde K. and Winnifred Waning Woods. Marilyn was a long time resident of Westbrook, where she married William E. Kennie on Sept. 16, 1952 and raised their family. Marilyn had a long successful career with Mary Kay Cosmetics beginning in 1980. She started as a consultant and quickly rose to Director which she held until she retired. She and her daughter Pauline were also very active in the Westbrook Women's Club for many years where both served as President. In her later years she moved to Parrish, Fla. where she became very active in community activities, including singing in the chorus. She was especially proud of her leadership and involvement in coordinating the annual fashion show fundraiser. Marilyn loved to travel, go camping, sailing, playing games, doing jigsaw puzzles, reading, and spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved Acadia National Park where she and her husband visited every year. Marilyn is predeceased by her husband of 52 years; her parents; and her brother, Richard Woods. She is survived by her son, Timothy and his wife Priscilla of Dayton, daughter, Pauline and her husband David Goldman of St. Petersburg, Fla., and son, Scott of Gorham; her grandchildren, Rebecca Rocheleau, Thomas Kennie and his wife Casey, Benjamin Goldman and his wife Heather, Julia Goldman, Shawn Kennie and his wife Hannah and seven great- grandchildren.







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Marilyn Ann (Woods) Kennie, 83, formerly of Westbrook, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Fla. She was born May 5, 1936, Westbrook, daughter of Clyde K. and Winnifred Waning Woods. Marilyn was a long time resident of Westbrook, where she married William E. Kennie on Sept. 16, 1952 and raised their family. Marilyn had a long successful career with Mary Kay Cosmetics beginning in 1980. She started as a consultant and quickly rose to Director which she held until she retired. She and her daughter Pauline were also very active in the Westbrook Women's Club for many years where both served as President. In her later years she moved to Parrish, Fla. where she became very active in community activities, including singing in the chorus. She was especially proud of her leadership and involvement in coordinating the annual fashion show fundraiser. Marilyn loved to travel, go camping, sailing, playing games, doing jigsaw puzzles, reading, and spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved Acadia National Park where she and her husband visited every year. Marilyn is predeceased by her husband of 52 years; her parents; and her brother, Richard Woods. She is survived by her son, Timothy and his wife Priscilla of Dayton, daughter, Pauline and her husband David Goldman of St. Petersburg, Fla., and son, Scott of Gorham; her grandchildren, Rebecca Rocheleau, Thomas Kennie and his wife Casey, Benjamin Goldman and his wife Heather, Julia Goldman, Shawn Kennie and his wife Hannah and seven great- grandchildren. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com