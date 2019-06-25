Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Therese Collet Costa "Claire" Martin. View Sign Obituary

WESTBROOK - Marie "Claire" Therese Collet Costa Martin, 89, of 300 East Bridge Street died Friday, June 21, 2019, at Ledgewood Manor of Windham with her family by her side.



Claire was born in Auburn on Feb. 14, 1930, daughter of Reynaldo and Emma Lamiette Collet. She attended school in Auburn and was employed by the local mills. In 1948, Claire married John Costa Sr. Together they raised their five children settling in Gorham, Maine, where Claire took up employment at GTE Sylvania in Standish. After the loss of her first husband, John, Claire retired and remarried Lionel "Tony" Martin of Westbrook. She spent her retirement by wintering in Florida and summering in campgrounds of Vacationland.



She is survived by one daughter, Mrs. Timothy E. (Irene) Libby of Falmouth; three sons, Mr. John M. (Cathy) Costa Jr. of Falmouth, Mr. Jimmy D. (Joanne) Costa Sr. of Westbrook and Mr. Jerry L. Costa of Westbrook; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one sister, Mrs. Roger (Jeanne) Berube of Lewiston; three sister-in-laws, Mrs. Roland (Jeanne) Collette of Lewiston, Mrs. Harry (Liz) Curtis of Lisbon Falls and Mrs. Evelyn Boston of California; and one brother-in-law Mr. Reginald J. Gagnon of Lewiston.



She was predeceased by her parents; two husbands, John and Lionel "Tony"; a daughter, Mrs. June E. Conant; three brothers, Roland, Robert and Gerard; and one sister, Blanche.



The family invites you to a time of visitation at Jones Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street, Portland. On Tuesday June 24, 2019, at 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception on Wednesday June 25, at 10 a.m.; followed by a committal service Dow Cemetery in Standish, Maine.



You may offer your condolences or share your memories at







