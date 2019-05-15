Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel 35 Church Street Westbrook , ME 04092 (207)-854-2341 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel 35 Church Street Westbrook , ME 04092 View Map Memorial Mass 11:00 AM St. Peters Roman Catholic Church 72 Federal St. Portland , ME View Map Obituary

WESTBROOK - Marie Rose Matthews, 86, of Westbrook, passed away at the Barron Center after a long battle with dementia on Monday, May 13, 2019. She was born Nov. 1, 1933, in Portland, the daughter of Lucy Cavallaro Napolitano and James L. Napolitano.



Marie went to Portland schools and graduated in 1952. Her yearbook stated: "Those who knew Marie, would like to know her better." Marie grew up on Munjoy Hill and was proud of her Italian heritage. Like everyone at that time, she walked the entire peninsula of Portland to school, shopping, and social life. Marie was the oldest of five siblings. She took on the responsibility of caring for her younger brother and sister while her mother worked full time. After high school, she worked for Day's and Murdoch's jewelry stores.



In 1953, Marie married the love of her life, Donald M. Matthews; he predeceased her by only five weeks. They were devoted to each other for 66 years and they settled in Scarborough to raise their family. Marie enjoyed returning to the working world when her children went to school, she was proud to be the assistant manager at CVS. Her family was her first priority attending every activity and sporting event of her two children. She could be found at the Scarborough Snack Shack, volunteering for Little League. She was proud of her literacy work with young children as a member of the Altrusa Club, but bowling at the Big 20 in Scarborough was her entertainment with friends.



Marie loved all of her extended family, especially her sisters and brothers. As the family expanded she looked forward to family gatherings. She was elated at the arrival of four grandchildren and felt blessed to meet three great-grandchildren. Each grandchild was given equal love, attention, and support. Marie had a friendly and loving personality; her infectious smile made every person she met feel her genuine interest. She took great pride in her appearance and was quite stylish. She was an excellent cook and passed on Italian traditions to her family. Her stuffed Italian cookies were a family favorite at Christmas. She was a devoted Catholic, teaching her family the importance of faith.



Along with her parents, Marie is predeceased by her loving husband, Donald M. Matthews; Connie Rickett and husband, Byron Rickett, sister-in-law, Barbara Napolitano and brother-in-law, John Menario.



She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Carrier and husband, Steve, son, Donald J. Matthews and wife, Vickie; grandchildren, Jessica Matthews Thayer and husband, Andrew, Nicholas J. Matthews and wife, Nadja, Christopher E. Matthews and Joshua Carrier; great-grandchildren, Seth C. Theriault, Samuel J. Thayer and Emilia N. Thayer.



The family would like to thank all the staff at the Barron Center for their excellent care and love for Marie.



Visiting hours will be 5-7 p.m., Thursday, May 16, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St. Westbrook. Memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 17 at St. Peters Roman Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland.



"Death is nothing else but going home to God, the bond of love will be unbroken for all eternity"-Mother Teresa



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the



Good Shepard Food Bank,



P.O. Box 1807



Auburn, ME 04211







