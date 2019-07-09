Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home Prayer Service 9:30 AM Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Pius Catholic Church Portland , ME View Map Committal Following Services Calvary Cemetery South Portland , ME View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - Marie Josephine (Ciccarelli) O'Connell, 84, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side after a long battle with Alzheimer's, on Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was born in Portland on May 10, 1935, the daughter of the late Guy Sr. and Anna (Aceto) Ciccarelli.



Marie graduated from Portland High School. On June 3, 1956 she married the love of her life, Robert E. O'Connell, and together they shared a loving marriage of over 23 years until his passing in 1979. She worked 30 years at the Maine Central Railroad before retiring. She then went on to work various jobs in the Greater Portland area. Marie volunteered for many years at the Good Cause Thrift Shop. She was a devout member of the Our Lady of Hope Parish at St. Pius for most of her life. Marie enjoyed spending time with her family at gatherings, cooking, and hosting various family events.



Marie is survived by her three sons, Robert E. Jr. and wife Anna, Patrick J. and wife Kimberley, and Guy C. O'Connell; her only brother, Guy Ciccarelli Jr.; her six grandchildren, Torin, Ryley, Emma, Adus, Daniel and Christopher, and several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her brother Nicolo Ciccarelli; her granddaughter, Alanna O'Connell; her good friends Diana Ferrante and Richard Burke.



Marie's family would like to thank all of those who participated in Marie's care over the last 15 years, especially Dr. Tara Pelletier, Paula Storey and Sue Fernald, Marjorie Schoonover and Kim Phillips. Guy O'Connell would like to especially thank Richard Alimenti for all of his support.



Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Marie's online guestbook at



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4-8 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home. Prayers will be recited on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11 a.m., at St. Pius Catholic Church in Portland. A committal will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland, Maine, 04103. 775-3763.







PORTLAND - Marie Josephine (Ciccarelli) O'Connell, 84, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side after a long battle with Alzheimer's, on Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was born in Portland on May 10, 1935, the daughter of the late Guy Sr. and Anna (Aceto) Ciccarelli.Marie graduated from Portland High School. On June 3, 1956 she married the love of her life, Robert E. O'Connell, and together they shared a loving marriage of over 23 years until his passing in 1979. She worked 30 years at the Maine Central Railroad before retiring. She then went on to work various jobs in the Greater Portland area. Marie volunteered for many years at the Good Cause Thrift Shop. She was a devout member of the Our Lady of Hope Parish at St. Pius for most of her life. Marie enjoyed spending time with her family at gatherings, cooking, and hosting various family events.Marie is survived by her three sons, Robert E. Jr. and wife Anna, Patrick J. and wife Kimberley, and Guy C. O'Connell; her only brother, Guy Ciccarelli Jr.; her six grandchildren, Torin, Ryley, Emma, Adus, Daniel and Christopher, and several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her brother Nicolo Ciccarelli; her granddaughter, Alanna O'Connell; her good friends Diana Ferrante and Richard Burke.Marie's family would like to thank all of those who participated in Marie's care over the last 15 years, especially Dr. Tara Pelletier, Paula Storey and Sue Fernald, Marjorie Schoonover and Kim Phillips. Guy O'Connell would like to especially thank Richard Alimenti for all of his support.Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Marie's online guestbook at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4-8 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home. Prayers will be recited on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11 a.m., at St. Pius Catholic Church in Portland. A committal will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland, Maine, 04103. 775-3763. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close