WESTBROOK - Marie Hackett-Colson passed away peacefully with family by her side on July 29, 2019. She was born on Jan. 1, 1954, in Portland, Maine, the daughter of Earl and Ethel Matthews Hackett. Marie was raised by her father and stepmother, Beverly Hackett, since she was a young girl and went to Bonny Eagle High School in Buxton. Surviving her are her two sons, Garfield (Gary) Day III from Westbrook and Michael Day from Windham; sisters, Dottie Gervais, from Waterboro, Cheryl Harmon and Patti McKenna, both from Buxton and brothers, Ronald Hackett from Texas, Michael Hackett from Florida, Stanley Hackett from Limington and Arnold Hackett from Limerick and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She so enjoyed holding her new twin great-great-nieces this summer. Marie was predeceased by her brother, Maurice "Tiny" Hackett. Marie was a devout Christian and a member of The Vineyard Church in Westbrook. Marie had such a strong faith and love for God and practiced living a simple and Christian life. She was a pure, kind-hearted, generous soul. A rare gem of a person. A woman of meager means donating her time to Red Cross, crocheting hats to donate to children, and many blankets she gave to anyone in the family who had a child or grandchild. She also enjoyed cooking banana bread to share. Marie enjoyed spending time with her family when ever she could and loved collecting rocks and gems and making crystal trees to share with anyone who wanted one. Marie was a hard worker and worked at Sebago Moccasin in Westbrook for years until it closed and continued to work until she passed. Marie will be cremated and there will be no funeral services. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Aug. 4, at noon at 903 Bridgton Road (Route 302), Westbrook, Maine, 04092. Online condolence messages can be submitted at Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in
Marie's name to the
Animal Refuge League in Westbrook,
PO Box 336,
Westbrook, ME 04098
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 1, 2019