ACTON - Marie D. Cashin, 71, of Acton, passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, 2019 at the Newton Center in Sanford.



Marie was born and raised in Adams, Mass., daughter of Esther and Emil Dobrowolski. She majored in English at UMass Amherst, and there met her husband Thomas Cashin. The two of them moved "back to the land" in Acton, where they built a house, cultivated extensive vegetable and flower gardens, and raised a son as well as poultry and pigs.



Marie worked for many years in the Carl J. Lamb and Willard schools as a special education aide, lending her deep well of kindness and patience to kids who were struggling in school.



Marie is survived by her husband; son; three sisters; and a loving extended family. Her friends are many and dear, and she greatly enjoyed their company and appreciated their cheer and support in her final months.



Her friends and family will miss her sweet and stoic personality, as well as her quick wit. She was an avid gardener, a devoted wife and mother, and enjoyed yoga, sewing, crafts, and reading.



Marie's family would like to thank all of her truly wonderful caregivers and supporters at the Newton Center and Hospice of Southern Maine for all the love and care they showed for Marie and her family.



A celebration of Marie's life will be held at a later date.



