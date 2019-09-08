PORTLAND - Shirley passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 30 years, George Brooks Sr., and her second husband, Donald Smith of 23 years. She leaves behind siblings, three children, many stepchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, close friends and her beloved cat named Baby. Shirley enjoyed quilting, playing the piano and spending time with her family. She was loved by far too many to name individually.
Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, where a memorial service will follow at 12 p.m. A committal service will be held at 12:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019