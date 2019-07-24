Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie (Yvette) Brooks. View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel 434 River Road Windham , ME 04062 (207)-892-6342 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel 434 River Road Windham , ME 04062 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church 919 Roosevelt Trail Windham , ME View Map Obituary

GORHAM - Marie (Yvette) Brooks, 87, died Monday July 22, 2019 at the Gorham House after a courageous battle with dementia. She was surrounded by loving family members when she passed. She was born March 17, 1932, in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, the daughter of Eloi and Prima Cyr.



Marie grew up in Howland and was a 1950 graduate of Howland High School. She then attended Easter Maine General Hospital School of Nursing graduating in 1953. Marie worked at both Eastern Maine Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital specializing in Gastro Intestinal nursing. Marie was a charter member of the Maine and National Society of Gastro Intestinal Assistants and was instrumental in training others throughout the state of Maine. She retired in 1995 and moved to Southern Maine where she spent the remainder of her life. She enjoyed reading, cross stitching, stained glass, nature, walking, hot fudge sundaes, but mostly spending time with her children and grandchildren. She spent many hours keeping score at her grandchildren's baseball games, lacrosse games and also walking many miles around the home she retired to on the lake. Marie volunteered at Edna Libby where two of her grandchildren attended and also volunteered many hours in the office of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Windham.



In addition to her parents Marie was predeceased by her brother Hermel (Jerry) Cyr. She is survived by her children, Dianne Taylor and her husband Paul of Raymond, ME, Kyle Brooks and his wife Sadie of Franklin, TN, Susan Kohler and her husband Paul Kohler of Standish, Edward Brooks and his wife Jennifer of Redding, PA; and six grandchildren, Matthew Jones, Mathew Kohler, Kaitlin Kohler, Nathan Brooks, Taylor Gaudette and Noah Brooks.



Visiting hours will be held from 6:00 – 8:00PM Thursday July 25, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Friday July 26, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Burial will be held at a future date at St. Mathew's Cemetery, West Enfield. To express condolences or to participate in Marie's online tribute please visit



In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to the Alzheimers Organization at



GORHAM - Marie (Yvette) Brooks, 87, died Monday July 22, 2019 at the Gorham House after a courageous battle with dementia. She was surrounded by loving family members when she passed. She was born March 17, 1932, in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, the daughter of Eloi and Prima Cyr.Marie grew up in Howland and was a 1950 graduate of Howland High School. She then attended Easter Maine General Hospital School of Nursing graduating in 1953. Marie worked at both Eastern Maine Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital specializing in Gastro Intestinal nursing. Marie was a charter member of the Maine and National Society of Gastro Intestinal Assistants and was instrumental in training others throughout the state of Maine. She retired in 1995 and moved to Southern Maine where she spent the remainder of her life. She enjoyed reading, cross stitching, stained glass, nature, walking, hot fudge sundaes, but mostly spending time with her children and grandchildren. She spent many hours keeping score at her grandchildren's baseball games, lacrosse games and also walking many miles around the home she retired to on the lake. Marie volunteered at Edna Libby where two of her grandchildren attended and also volunteered many hours in the office of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Windham.In addition to her parents Marie was predeceased by her brother Hermel (Jerry) Cyr. She is survived by her children, Dianne Taylor and her husband Paul of Raymond, ME, Kyle Brooks and his wife Sadie of Franklin, TN, Susan Kohler and her husband Paul Kohler of Standish, Edward Brooks and his wife Jennifer of Redding, PA; and six grandchildren, Matthew Jones, Mathew Kohler, Kaitlin Kohler, Nathan Brooks, Taylor Gaudette and Noah Brooks.Visiting hours will be held from 6:00 – 8:00PM Thursday July 25, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Friday July 26, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Burial will be held at a future date at St. Mathew's Cemetery, West Enfield. To express condolences or to participate in Marie's online tribute please visit www.DolbyBliasSegee.com In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to the Alzheimers Organization at act.alz.org /goto/Marie_Brooks Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 24, 2019

