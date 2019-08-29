Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 (207)-985-2752 Obituary

KENNEBUNK - Marie Boscalia, 93, of Kennebunk, passed away peacefully at Huntington Common on August 28, 2019. Born April 8, 1924, in Providence, R.I., a daughter of Antonetta Calvino and Albert Guercia, she married Rocco Boscalia on April 27, 1946. They enjoyed 45 years of marriage before his death in 1996. Marie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Dolores and Michael Edwards of Kennebunkport and Vero Beach, Fla.; and one sister, Jenny Croce, of Cranston, R.I. She was preceded in death by brothers Archie Guercia, Nick Guercia and Albert Guercia, and sister Flora Boscalia, all of Rhode Island.Marie lived most of her life in Rhode Island, a devoted wife, mother and homemaker who also worked in retail for 10 years before moving to Maine in 2002. In Kennebunk, she enjoyed many hours walking at the beach, the Monastery and Rachel Carson Wildlife Preserve. Marie never lost her appreciation of the beauty of Maine and loved her adopted state. She was a regular communicant of St. Martha's Catholic Church in Kennebunk. At Christmastime, Marie loved to bake Italian cookies and took great pleasure in distributing beautiful trays to her friends. Passionate about children and dogs, she enjoyed lavishing love and attention on both. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Martha's Church in Kennebunk on August 31, at 11 a.m. Marie will be interred with her husband at Arundel Cemetery. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the loving staff of Bradford Commons and VNA Hospice.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Marie's Book of Memories Page at



Donations in her memory can be made to: 262 Danny Thomas Pl.Memphis, TN 38105 or: of Maine 383 US Route 1 Scarborough, ME 04074







