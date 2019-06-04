Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel 35 Church Street Westbrook , ME 04092 (207)-854-2341 Graveside service 1:00 PM Woodlawn Cemetery Stroudwater Westbrook , ME View Map Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Marie Arlene Foye, 99, of Westbrook, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born on March 25, 1920 to the late Edward and Ella (Sawyer) Axelsen in Westbrook, where she grew up and attended local schools.



On March 8, 1940, she married her high school sweetheart, Thomas H. Foye. They had two daughters, Patricia Ann and Rosemary Jane. Marie was basically a homemaker and worked at S.D. Warren Paper Company while her husband served in the Navy during World War II. Shortly after he returned home, they purchased a cottage at Wards Cove on Sebago Lake and spent every summer there. They also had a hunting camp at Richardson Lake in Andover, Maine. They not only loved to hunt but loved to dance and would join their friends just about every Saturday night at one dance hall or another. Otherwise, she was very much a homebody. She was a member of the Westbrook Fire Department Women's Auxiliary and Mizpah Chapter # 3, Order of the Eastern Star. A few years ago, Mizpah Chapter # 3 merged with Corner Stone Chapter # 193 of Portland. On June 13, 2017 Corner Stone Chapter # 193 Order of Eastern Star voted Marie a life member.



After her husband passed away, she was invited by several friends to visit them in Florida. She spent her 80th birthday down there with a group of women from Westbrook. She really enjoyed those trips. Another trip that was most memorable to her was to Pasadena, California to watch the Westbrook High School Band march in the Rose Bowl parade. When she was 90 years old, she moved into Larrabee Village Housing for Seniors. She lived there for nine years. People there couldn't believe how old she was because she was so active. She loved to play cards, Bingo and Yahtzee. She was part of the Larrabee Women's Red Hat group. Every time the Larrabee Village ladies planned a bus trip to go out to eat, she was one of the first to sign up. Going out to eat was a real treat to her. She had some really close friends (Jane, Pat and Krista) that would pick her up on a regular basis and they would go to some very interesting places to eat. She loved the holidays and getting together with family. Watching the grandchildren and great grandchildren develop through the years was important to her.



She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Ella Sawyer Axelsen; and her husband, Thomas H. Foye. Surviving are her daughters, Patrica and her husband, David Haskell of Westbrook; Rosemary Jane and her husband James Farrell of Gilford, New Hampshire. Grandchildren, Thomas N. Haskell and Kristen E. Beahm of Westbrook, Brian Farrell of Gilford, New Hampshire. Great grandchildren James D. Beahm of Gorham, Christopher S. Beahm, of Naples; Jessica O. Haskell of Portland; Mitchell T. Haskell of Westbrook; Madison J. Haskell of South Portland and Devin Farrell of Gilford, New Hampshire.



A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Thursday June 6, at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Stroudwater, Street, Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Marie's online tribute please visit



In lieu of flowers,



please make donations in Marie's memory to the



Gosnell Memorial



Hospice House



180 US Route 1



Scarborough, ME 04074







