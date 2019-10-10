Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie A. Cashman. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 26 Market Street North Berwick , ME 03906 (207)-676-2622 Funeral service 1:00 PM Bethel Christian Church 129 Lower Main Street North Berwick , ME View Map Obituary

YORK HARBOR - Marie A. Cashman, 95, formerly of South Berwick and Kittery, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Oct. 7, 2019, at Sentry Hill of York Harbor, following a period of failing health.She was born in Portsmouth, N.H., on Nov. 4, 1923, the oldest of eight children born to Ambrose and Marion Penney. Marie graduated from Berwick Academy in South Berwick in 1941.On June 2, 1944, she married Alfred Cashman, whom she met and worshipped with in the Salvation Army , and shared a loving marriage for 56 years.In her younger years, Marie worked at the Rocky Gorge Woolen Mill, South Berwick Shoe and 11 years for the Charter House as the head of housekeeping. She was a member of the Bethel Christian Church in North Berwick where she was active in the music cantatas and adored the children's programs. Her greatest joy was her family and loved spending time with them, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Marie also enjoyed their camp at Wilson Lake, Walnut Grove Campground, painting, bowling, games and crafts with her friends at Sentry Hill; scenic bus rides, gardening, music and sitting at the Nubble Lighthouse with her husband.She was predeceased by her husband, Alfred Cashman, her parents; sisters, Virginia Michaud, Florence Sylvester and Marion Bedell; brother Ambrose (Joe) Penney, Jr. and great-granddaughter, Aida Marie. Surviving are her four daughters, Darlene Grant and husband, John, Carol Bryant and husband, Paul, Sharon Wiggin and husband, Bruce, Donna Kraft and husband, Bob; son, Brian Cashman and wife, Terry; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Marie is also survived by her sisters, Margaret Rogers and Patricia Littlefield; brother, Robert (Bob) Penney, and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the many friends and medical care providers at Sentry Hill for their loving support and guidance during her years there.Visiting hours will be held Sunday, October 13, from 6-8 p.m., at the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market Street, North Berwick, Maine. Funeral services will be held Monday October 14, at 1 p.m., at Bethel Christian Church, 129 Lower Main Street, North Berwick. Interment to follow in Brooks Memorial Cemetery in Eliot, Maine. Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market Street, North Berwick, ME 03906. Condolences may be made online at www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com In lieu of flowers,donations should beconsidered to the:Bethel Christian Church (Marie CashmanMusic Fund)P.O. Box 537North Berwick, MEor, Browning Memorial Fund at Sentry Hill2 Victoria CourtYork, ME 03909 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 10, 2019

