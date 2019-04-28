WESTBROOK - Marian Sanborn Todd, 78, of Westbrook passed away surrounded by the love of her family on April 22, 2019. She was born on Dec. 16, 1940 in Rochester, N.Y. to Elizabeth C. and George L. Todd.
She was loved dearly by her three children, Nick Leadley, Will Leadley and Helen Andreoli, as well as two children-in-law, Dianne Lake and Charlie Tryder. Marian also enjoyed the love of many grandchildren, all of whom she celebrated for their educational, athletic and personal accomplishments.
Mom grew up in Rochester, N.Y. attending local schools and ultimately studying education at the University of Rochester. Though she did not pursue a formal career in education, deciding rather to run a small business on the coast of Maine, she had a lifelong affection for children and a particular interest in education. While raising her children on Southport Island, she was an active member of the School Board as well as the Cub Scouts.
Our Mom was blessed with an extremely sensitive and compassionate nature. Often such deep sensitivity can result in a struggle with addiction and Mom was no exception. Alcohol addiction was a lifelong battle and one of her major accomplishments in life was remaining sober for nearly the last 30 years. When she became sober, she put her sensitivity and compassion to very good use. Mom was an active participant in AA and an avid volunteer in the prison system providing love and assistance to those with similar struggles. In the early 90s, her love for those most vulnerable in our society also extended to those suffering from HIV and AIDS when she volunteered to provide transportation to medical appointments.
In her final days, Mom enjoyed the affection of her cat Isabelle and beating her friend, Kathy, at Scrabble.
Mom provided many personal gifts to her family. In particular, she gave her son, Nick, a truly kind heart and a love of photography. To her son Will, she gave a compassionate soul and a deep appreciation for the natural world, especially the ocean. And to her daughter, Helen, she gave her generous nature and a love for dogs. Her grandchildren will always be blessed by her quirky sense of humor and her appreciation for education.
Our Mom was very well cared for during the end of her journey by her friend Kathy Fasulo, the truly amazing people at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House and the Walker Family. We are forever grateful for their affection and caring.
A memorial service open to family and friends will be held this summer in the Boothbay Region. Service details will be posted on social media and on www.ConroyTullyWalker.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland.
